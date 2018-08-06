Father dead, son injured in ‘road rage’ shooting

ROARING RIVER — A presumed road rage incident in Wilkes County has left one man dead and another in critical condition. On Aug. 5, at approximately 6:18 p.m., the Wilkes County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a shooting incident at US Hwy 421 South and Red White and Blue Road in the Roaring River Community of Wilkes.

The call indicated that it was a road rage type incident in which two men had been shot. The incident began on Hwy 421 and continued down the off ramp to the intersection of Red White and Blue Road. According to a press release from the Wilkes County Sheriffs Office, multiple shots were fired at a father and son.

The father, Kelly Michael Black, 56, of Hamptonville suffered a fatal gunshot wound. The son, Stephen Michael Black, age 25, of Statesville, also suffered a gunshot wound and is in critical condition at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

According to the release, a third person on the scene when deputies arrived was believed to be the shooter. His name is being withheld pending further investigation. The NC State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.