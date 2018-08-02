The Tribune and The Yadkin Ripple kick off food and school supply drive

The Tribune and The Yadkin Ripple are kicking off an August food and school supply drive at their offices in Elkin and Yadkinville.

As a way of giving back to the community, the staffs of both local media groups will have boxes available in their front lobbies where people can drop off nonperishable food items, as well as school supplies like notebooks and pencils and toiletry items such as toilet paper and toothpaste.

The items will be collected from Aug. 6 through Aug. 22 and then distributed in the Your Neighbor’s Helping Hand Pantries in the region.

The pantries, which operate similar to the Little Free Libraries and are found in a number of locations in the Elkin, Jonesville, Dobson and Yadkinville areas, have been hit hard this summer with children out of school and families having to provide for more mouths to feed, so this is one way the newspaper staffs can help give back and restock the boxes.

Monetary donations also may be made to assist the food and school supply drive by donating cash or checks made to Helping Hands and dropped off at the newspaper offices, or they can be direct deposited into the Helping Hands account at Surrey Bank and Trust on the corner of CC Camp Road and North Bridge Street in Elkin.

To drop off items at The Tribune during office hours, go to 214 E. Main St., Elkin. To make donations in Yadkin County, visit The Yadkin Ripple during office hours at 115 S. Jackson St., Yadkinville.