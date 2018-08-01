Tribune, Yadkin Ripple announce new office hours

The Tribune and The Yadkin Ripple will begin new office hours Aug. 2.

On Mondays and Thursdays, The Tribune will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the office at 214 E. Main St., Elkin, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed from 1 to 2 p.m. for lunch.

The Yadkin Ripple, 115 S. Jackson St., Yadkinville, will have office hours on Mondays and Thursdays from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

In addition, locked dropboxes will be available for customers needing to drop off calendar items, press releases or payments, and the offices may be open at other times if staff members are available in the office.

Staff members also can be reached via phone between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at either office by calling 336-835-1513 or 336-679-2341.