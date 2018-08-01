Foxx’s renewable energy bill becomes law

WASHINGTON — Last Monday, the president signed into law H.R. 951, introduced by Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC).

H.R. 951 provides a six-year extension to the deadline for commencement of the W. Kerr Scott Hydropower Project in Wilkes County. Since the project requires extensive coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilkesboro Hydropower asked for an extension of the commencement deadline to retain valid licensure for the project.

Foxx said, “Increasing energy availability and reducing reliance on non-renewable energy is an important goal for rural development and economic growth. As a strong supporter of renewable energy, I applaud Wilkesboro Hydropower’s aim to refurbish the W. Kerr Scott Dam into a source of hydroelectricity. Now that the project has been granted another six years to begin construction, my hope is that Wilkes County will see the Kerr Scott Hydropower Project underway in the near future.”