Reevestock to bring variety of musical family fun

Reevestock is ready to begin the round up of the end of summer. The two-day event will provide a variety of music, local flavors and family fun the first weekend in August.

“Music is the reason we have this festival,” said festival organizer Sam Tayloe of Time Sawyer.

“Reevestock’s message always is to be able to showcase that you may not know every band that comes to the festival, but we want you to trust us in that we really try hard to make sure that we’re bringing the best possible talent to Elkin,” he said. “And sometimes that means you don’t know who they are. Sometimes there’s some folks that we’re trying to grab right before they get out of reach, if you will.”

Some of the Reevestock performances are already out of reach since the Friday night show featuring Todd Snider with Rorey Carroll as the opening act already sold out.

“I hope that entices folks now to make sure they get to the late night show that night as well as the day on Saturday, which is our main day,” said Tayloe. He said he is excited to hear Carroll perform again as well as anticipating Snider’s show.

“Todd is such a great performer. He will be able to lead you throughout the show with both dialogue and great songs.”

Those who missed out purchasing tickets for Friday night’s show at the Reeves Theater can still participate in the evening’s festivities.

“We’re having a block party Explore Elkin has put together to start the day at 5 o’clock. The street will be closed in front of the theater, and the theater will be providing [a cash bar] and music by Josh Daniel from 5 until 7,” said Tayloe.

An eclectic performer on his own, Daniel mixes his rock and bluegrass, with funk, soul and reggae, creating a unique music experience sure to please a wide audience.

Continuing Friday’s theme of excellence, after the show at the Reeves, the Liberty building will host a Late Night Hoot at Angry Troll Brewery.

“The Late Night Hoot is free for everybody to attend, starts at 10:30 and will be in the Angry Troll den,” said Tayloe, who was excited for the community’s opportunity to witness Daniel Seriff play with the BraveWorldTrio in Elkin before advancing his career.

“Daniel Seriff is moving to New Orleans to do some teaching and studying so this might be one of the last times you get to catch him,” he said.

Seriff is just one member of BraveWorldTrio, who can be seen most Wednesday nights in Winston-Salem playing at the Whisky Box.

“[They] always have a really energetic and fun crowd. They’ll play some pop covers of songs that are on the radio right now, they’ll do some jazz stuff,” said Tayloe. “It’s a real nice eclectic mix of stuff. It keeps people on their toes.”

Those toes will need to be ready for Saturday when the gates of Elkin’s Hidden Amphitheater open at 1 p.m. for the Reevestock main day of performances.

“Saturday is not to be missed as always,” said Tayloe, describing the day’s headlining performance by the Eric Krasno Band.

“He has won two Grammys, he’s been nominated for seven Grammys, worked with tons and tons of different people; John Mayer, Norah Jones, 50 Cent,” said Tayloe, “very, very vast catalog and eclectic as well. His band is fantastic. They’ll come and play a good mix of rock and blues.

“[Reevestock has] a lot of really, really neat bands that will span quite a few genres while keeping a pretty good theme throughout the day. We’re really excited about the bands we’ve got ranging from kind of alternative to country to rock ‘n roll. If you like more than just one genre of music, come to the festival.”

Appealing to a variety of music lovers has been one of the goals of Reevestock.

“As we’ve grown, we’ve begun to cultivate that a little better and I think that we have touched most music lovers’ pallet,” said Tayloe, revealing other tastes also will be tempted Saturday.

“There’s going to be some great food this year,” he said. Those food offerings include three food trucks, one with vegetarian options.

Local beverages will be available for purchase by Skull Camp and Angry Troll Breweries, Slightly Askew Winery, and Call Family Distillers as well as domestic drinks through RH Barringer Distributing company with a valid photo ID.

Guest are encouraged to bring chairs and children as well as dogs; however, they must all be carefully attended.

“We want to raise money, we want to add to our scholarship fund, we want to give people something in town where they can end their summer with a bang, spend some time with friends and family, meet some new friends and kind of see some music that we had not normally been seeing come through Elkin before the Reeves opened,” said Tayloe.

“We’re able to give people things that they enjoy, and the atmosphere obviously adds to what the day is, the food, the beverages. It’s a day that I really think is meant for the whole family, meant for everyone that enjoys to get out and enjoy a day of music.

“I think that you can find something for you at Reevestock. If you like music, then just come to the festival.”

For more information about Reevestock, including how to purchase individual tickets for $25 each or for $75, go to www.reevestock.com.

Beanie Taylor can be reached through voice mail at 336-258-4058 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TBeanieTaylor.

Shuttles run from the Elkin First United Methodist Church to Elkin’s Hidden Amphitheater throughout the day Saturday to accommodate the flow of families ready for a day of full of music. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_Reevestock-2017-001a.jpg Shuttles run from the Elkin First United Methodist Church to Elkin’s Hidden Amphitheater throughout the day Saturday to accommodate the flow of families ready for a day of full of music. Submitted photo