Tractor-trailer overturned slowing traffic on I-77 South near Surry-Yadkin line

Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-77 South near the 88 milemarker south of Elkin, which occurred at about 11 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported on the scene by CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lanny Whitaker. He said traffic southbound is backed up about two miles as only one lane of traffic is flowing in the emergency lane while crews work on cleaning up the accident.

