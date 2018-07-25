Posted on by

Tractor-trailer overturned slowing traffic on I-77 South near Surry-Yadkin line

,

Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-77 South near the 88 milemarker south of Elkin, which occurred at about 11 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported on the scene by CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lanny Whitaker. He said traffic southbound is backed up about two miles as only one lane of traffic is flowing in the emergency lane while crews work on cleaning up the accident.


Photo courtesy of Lanny Whitaker

Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-77 South near the 88 milemarker south of Elkin, which occurred at about 11 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported on the scene by CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lanny Whitaker. He said traffic southbound is backed up about two miles as only one lane of traffic is flowing in the emergency lane while crews work on cleaning up the accident.


Photo courtesy of Lanny Whitaker

Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-77 South near the 88 milemarker south of Elkin, which occurred at about 11 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported on the scene by CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lanny Whitaker. He said traffic southbound is backed up about two miles as only one lane of traffic is flowing in the emergency lane while crews work on cleaning up the accident.


Photo courtesy of Lanny Whitaker

Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-77 South near the 88 milemarker south of Elkin, which occurred at about 11 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported on the scene by CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lanny Whitaker. He said traffic southbound is backed up about two miles as only one lane of traffic is flowing in the emergency lane while crews work on cleaning up the accident.


Photo courtesy of Lanny Whitaker

Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-77 South near the 88 milemarker south of Elkin, which occurred at about 11 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported on the scene by CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lanny Whitaker. He said traffic southbound is backed up about two miles as only one lane of traffic is flowing in the emergency lane while crews work on cleaning up the accident.

Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-77 South near the 88 milemarker south of Elkin, which occurred at about 11 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported on the scene by CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lanny Whitaker. He said traffic southbound is backed up about two miles as only one lane of traffic is flowing in the emergency lane while crews work on cleaning up the accident.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_wreck-2.jpgEmergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-77 South near the 88 milemarker south of Elkin, which occurred at about 11 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported on the scene by CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lanny Whitaker. He said traffic southbound is backed up about two miles as only one lane of traffic is flowing in the emergency lane while crews work on cleaning up the accident. Photo courtesy of Lanny Whitaker

Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-77 South near the 88 milemarker south of Elkin, which occurred at about 11 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported on the scene by CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lanny Whitaker. He said traffic southbound is backed up about two miles as only one lane of traffic is flowing in the emergency lane while crews work on cleaning up the accident.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_wreck-3.jpgEmergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-77 South near the 88 milemarker south of Elkin, which occurred at about 11 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported on the scene by CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lanny Whitaker. He said traffic southbound is backed up about two miles as only one lane of traffic is flowing in the emergency lane while crews work on cleaning up the accident. Photo courtesy of Lanny Whitaker

Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-77 South near the 88 milemarker south of Elkin, which occurred at about 11 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported on the scene by CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lanny Whitaker. He said traffic southbound is backed up about two miles as only one lane of traffic is flowing in the emergency lane while crews work on cleaning up the accident.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_wreck-4.jpgEmergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-77 South near the 88 milemarker south of Elkin, which occurred at about 11 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported on the scene by CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lanny Whitaker. He said traffic southbound is backed up about two miles as only one lane of traffic is flowing in the emergency lane while crews work on cleaning up the accident. Photo courtesy of Lanny Whitaker

Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-77 South near the 88 milemarker south of Elkin, which occurred at about 11 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported on the scene by CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lanny Whitaker. He said traffic southbound is backed up about two miles as only one lane of traffic is flowing in the emergency lane while crews work on cleaning up the accident.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_wreck-1.jpgEmergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-77 South near the 88 milemarker south of Elkin, which occurred at about 11 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported on the scene by CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lanny Whitaker. He said traffic southbound is backed up about two miles as only one lane of traffic is flowing in the emergency lane while crews work on cleaning up the accident. Photo courtesy of Lanny Whitaker

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:22 pm
Updated: 3:23 pm. |    

Anderson withdraws from Senate race

Anderson withdraws from Senate race
11:57 am |    

Tractor-trailer overturned slowing traffic on I-77 South near Surry-Yadkin line

Tractor-trailer overturned slowing traffic on I-77 South near Surry-Yadkin line
8:24 am |    

New officers, committee heads sworn in at Yadkin Valley Rotary Club meeting

New officers, committee heads sworn in at Yadkin Valley Rotary Club meeting
comments powered by Disqus