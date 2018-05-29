Insurance policies approved by school board

As the 2017-18 school year comes to an end, the Elkin City Schools Board of Education began preparations for the new year by approving the purchase of five out of six recommended insurance policy options.

Jan Zachary, chief finance officer for the school system, presented the options to the board, with one being a policy already used by the system to cover student-athletes in the case they are injured. The cost to the school system to cover 202 high school and 91 middle school athletes is $10,008.82.

A second policy approved for purchase covers the system’s general insurance and which came in costing $3,000 less than the ’17-18 price. Also approved was the purchase of finance director/finance personnel bonds insurance.

Three new policies to the budget were considered by the school board as well, but only two of those was approved.

The first new approved policy provides additional crime coverage that boosts the system’s coverage from $10,000 to $25,000 for $241 more than the general insurance policy cost. The cost of that policy is a $547 annual premium.

A second new policy covers cyber crimes, such as hacks into or leaks of personnel information, Zachary explained. This policy was approved by the school board as well at an premium cost of $8,860.

The third policy, which was voted down by the board, was a miscellaneous property floater to cover equipment such as musical instruments and athletic equipment. But school board members felt the system’s general insurance policy, or that of a parent if the equipment is in the hands of a student, should cover anything that might come up. The cost of that policy would have been an additional $625 annually.

Zachary also sought and received approval from the school board of a statement that allows her and Dr. Myra Cox, superintendent, to continue to operate the system fiscally on a normal basis until the local, state and federal budgets are approved.

Also during the May 21 school board meeting, the board members approved the 2018-19 Career and Technical Education local plan, which will be submitted to the state by CTE Director Beth Felts, as well as three contracts for services for the coming school year presented by Tracee McManus, director of exceptional children’s services.

Dates for board of education meetings for the upcoming fiscal year also were approved and will be July 23, Aug. 20, Sept. 24, Oct. 22, Dec. 3 of 2018 and Jan. 28, Feb. 25, March 25, April 15, May 20, June 24 and June 27, 2019.

Students recognized for accomplishments

A number of students recognized for their accomplishments during the meeting. The four winners for the monthly board of education art exhibit, in the lobby of the Central Office, include sixth-grader Caleigh Witherspoon, third-grader Molly Adams, eighth-grader Amani Tilley and senior Holt Jackson.

Also awarded for her art work was Kaitlyn Luster, a sixth-grader whose piece of art was chosen to be framed and gifted to the state’s retiring superintendents during a recent North Carolina School Superintendents Association gathering.

The board spotlight highlighted Mia Burchette, who has attended the school board meetings after being voted the Elkin High School Student Council president. She will be graduating June 8.

Elkin Middle School golf team, which finished the season undefeated with a 7-0 record as conference champion, also saw its athletes honored. They include Lily Gambill, James Owings, who was conference player of the year, Judah Christian, Adam Settle, Eli Powell, Wesley Nations and Kade Cockerham. Their coach is Cory Rycroft.

North Carolina 1A individual tennis champion, Ryan Macy, a senior, was recognized by Elkin High School Principal Joel Hoyle.

Cox, in making the final recognitions for the evening, explained what meetings of the inaugural Freshmen Leadership Academy highlighted during the year. The group was led by Cox. Those completing the program included Caeson Baker, Adam Chu, Andrew Copeland, Kimberly Cruz, Emma Henstock, Audrey Jennings, Alexandra Kakouras, Breanna Laws, Coleman Mathis, Madeline Morphis, Sophie Reinhardt, Reanna Rice, Bethany Roberts, Brady Shugart, Jaclyn Simmons, Patrick Soos, Hugh Turner, Eryn Brown, Isabella Brumfield and Grace Gambill.

The students selected to participate in the academy were those who helped charter a new BETA club for Elkin High School this year.

The next meeting of the Elkin City Schools Board of Education will be June 28, with a 5 p.m. work session including closed session and the regular meeting at 6 p.m.

