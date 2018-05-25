Cadets adorn graves with flags in honor of Memorial Day

Cadets with Elkin High School’s JROTC program spend Thursday placing flags on veterans’ graves at Crestwood Gardens in State Road to honor their service for Memorial Day. Two other cemeteries, Hollywood Cemetery and Elkin Valley Baptist Church cemetery, also had flags placed by cadets Thursday.

