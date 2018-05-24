Local mead recognized internationally

HAMPTONVILLE — In addition to award-winning wines, the Yadkin Valley has now become internationally recognized for mead.

Hillbilly Holiday, produced by Windsor Run Cellars, received the Silver Medal in the Sweet Dessert Mead category at The Mazer Cup International Mead Competition.

Taking place in Broomfield, Colorado, and run by volunteers, the Mazer Cup is considered the largest commercial mead competition in the world.

With the popularity of reenactment groups like the Society of Creative Anachronisms (SCA) and shows such as Game of Thrones, mead is returning to favor with Americans.

“Mead is on the rise,” said Kelvin Settle during a tour of Windsor Run Cellars, where real killer bee honey imported from Brazil and Mexico is fermented into mead, which is then distilled into an 80 proof liquor called Killer Bee.

Not nearly as potent the Hillbilly Holiday is a fortified apple mead fermented with cinnamon and clove.

As a combined vineyard, winery, meadery and a distillery all in one location sharing services with Shadows Springs Winery, Windsor Run is part of Swan Creek and Yadkin Valley American Viticultural Area (AVA).

Located at 6531 Windsor Road in Hamptonville, Hillbilly Holiday and the other offerings at Windsor Run can be tasted Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, go to windsorrun.com.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TBeanieTaylor.

Windsor Run Distillery https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WindsorRunSpring2018-2-.jpg Windsor Run Distillery Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Kelvin Settle talks mead and killer bees with guests on a tour at Windsor Run Distillery. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WindsorRunSpring2018-3-.jpg Kelvin Settle talks mead and killer bees with guests on a tour at Windsor Run Distillery. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Windsor Run Distillery https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WindsorRunSpring2018-4-.jpg Windsor Run Distillery Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Windsor Run Distillery https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WindsorRunSpring2018-5-.jpg Windsor Run Distillery Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Windsor Run Distillery https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WindsorRunSpring2018-6-.jpg Windsor Run Distillery Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Windsor Run Distillery https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WindsorRunSpring2018-8-.jpg Windsor Run Distillery Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Windsor Run Distillery https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WindsorRunSpring2018-9-.jpg Windsor Run Distillery Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Windsor Run Distillery https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WindsorRunSpring2018-10-.jpg Windsor Run Distillery Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Windsor Run Distillery https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WindsorRunSpring2018-11-.jpg Windsor Run Distillery Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Windsor Run Distillery https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WindsorRunSpring2018-12-.jpg Windsor Run Distillery Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Windsor Run Distillery https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WindsorRunSpring2018-13-.jpg Windsor Run Distillery Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Windsor Run Distillery https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WindsorRunSpring2018-14-.jpg Windsor Run Distillery Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Windsor Run Distillery https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WindsorRunSpring2018-15-.jpg Windsor Run Distillery Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Windsor Run Distillery https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WindsorRunSpring2018-16-.jpg Windsor Run Distillery Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Windsor Run Distillery’s Hillbilly Holiday is the Silver Medal in the Sweet Dessert Mead category at The 2018 Mazer Cup International Mead Competition. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WindsorRunSpring2018-17-.jpg Windsor Run Distillery’s Hillbilly Holiday is the Silver Medal in the Sweet Dessert Mead category at The 2018 Mazer Cup International Mead Competition. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune Hillbilly Holiday from Windsor Run Distillery tastes like sun drops from a perfect Autumn day. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WindsorRunSpring2018-18-.jpg Hillbilly Holiday from Windsor Run Distillery tastes like sun drops from a perfect Autumn day. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune