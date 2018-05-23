Posted on by

No injuries in downtown Elkin wreck

A tow truck crew works to put a pick-up truck back on its tires at the intersection of North Bridge and Market streets in downtown Elkin at 4 p.m. Wednesday. According to officers on the scene, no one was injured when witnesses reported seeing the truck run the red light traveling north on North Bridge and a Mercedes SUV came east on Market through the intersection. The Mercedes struck the truck, overturning it. Additional details were not immediately available.


