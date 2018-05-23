doTERRA Oils4Life Training Center opens in downtown Elkin

After three years of holding classes in churches, homes and renting spaces for one-time occasions, Oils4Life, a doTERRA essential oil distributor, is opening a full-time location in downtown Elkin.

Sue Blalock fell in love with the essential oils provided through doTERRA about three years ago and began selling them. She has created her own umbrella of direct salespersons under the Oils4Life company, and the new training center opening at 118 E. Main St. will allow her team to hold classes, serve clients one on one and provide services such as hand massages in a central location.

“I didn’t know anything about natural health care until three years ago,” Blalock said. “A friend of mine came to my house and taught a class, and there was no turning back.”

It took a little longer for her husband to catch on, but Blalock, a Platinum direct saleswoman, said now she and her husband “are healthier than ever.”

Renée Guizzetti and Betsy Cockerham, both Silver saleswomen for doTERRA, shared similar stories. They said now it’s not all about making money, it’s about helping other people.

“My husband had headaches and was ingesting six Tylenol a day, and now he uses a roller ball of peppermint for his headaches,” said Cockerham. “It’s changed the way he feels. I call it my doctor in a box.”

Blalock bragged that doTERRA has a 65 percent retention rate of customers. “When people use our oils, they are 100 percent certified pure therapeutic grade (CPTG). They get to the root of a problem and heal the body naturally,” she said.

Guizzetti said the trend toward using products like essential oils is that people are looking for alternative health care, with the struggles in the traditional health care industry with insurance and medical costs.

“Not all the time, but in most cases, people can heal themselves naturally without the harmful side effects of medications,” Guizzetti said.

“We have so many that work well,” Blalock said.

The group’s most popular class is Intro to Oils highlights the 10 most popular essential oils, such as lavender and peppermint, melaleuca and frankincense.

Other oils offered through doTERRA include Breathe, which is a blend of lemon, lavender and peppermint to assist in tackling allergies. It’s an alternative to taking over-the-counter products, Cockerham said.

Also, On Guard, a doTERRA blend of cinnamon and clove, acts as an immune booster and can be used for cleaning as well.

“My mom is very allergic to a lot of things, even pine trees, but our oils are not synthetic. I have almost 1,000 customers now, and only one person said some of the smells bother them,” Blalock said of the scents produced by the natural oils.

Guizzetti said users are encouraged to dilute the essential oils when they are using them with olive oil or fractionated coconut oil.

“We’re all passionate about what we do, and we want to help people,” said Blalock.

“I came out of retirement to do this,” said Cockerham. “That’s how important and great it is that we can help people.”

While they said using essential oils shouldn’t replace visits to the doctor, Blalock said, “I have one guy whose triglycerides dropped 297 points by using oils when medication wasn’t working.

“Lemongrass for cholesterol. Besides cooking with it, you can ingest it,” she said.

“All oils are not created equally,” Blalock said of doTERRA’s product. “Essential oils are not regulated by the FDA because they are natural products.”

But doTERRA gets its products from the source, like lemon comes from Italy where it is harvested in its natural indigenous state and sent to a lab for testing to ensure its purity.

“Eighty-five percent of our oils are sourced from partner farmers,” said Cockerham, who said each bottle’s purity can be tracked through a website.

“When you buy a bottle of oil from us, it is helping those farmers,” Blalock said.

Essential oils can be used in three ways, the ladies explained, topically, aromatically through a diffuser or on the hands, or orally such as in a veggie capsule.

“We make our own cleaning products too, our own glass cleaner, soap,” said Cockerham, who sales under the company name of Just One Drop. “It is much better than the products you buy because you’re making them and know what’s in it. There’s nothing toxic.

“It’s amazing how much money you save at stores because you’re not buying that stuff anymore,” Guizzetti said.

Cockerham said it is a lifestyle change for many people, as it was for her and her husband.

“It takes time, you start on a natural journey and look at everything else in your house and use it up and replace it with [essential oil products],” said Guizzetti, who sales under the company name Rock Star Oils.

To celebrate the opening of the Oils4Life Training Center, 118 E. Main St., Elkin, a grand opening is being held June 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be eight essential oil stations set up, door prizes, food, education and more. The center also offers free essential oil classes, with a schedule located at the center or on Facebook at Oils 4 Life Team Training Center.

For more information, or to set up an appointment, reach Blalock at 336-512-6194, Cockerham at 336-902-0878 or Guizzetti at 336-469-5056.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

Renée Guizzetti adds oil to a diffuser at Oils4Life Training Center on East Main Street in downtown Elkin. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_4715.jpg Renée Guizzetti adds oil to a diffuser at Oils4Life Training Center on East Main Street in downtown Elkin. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Sue Blalock, left, of Oils4Life shares oil recipes with fellow saleswoman Betsy Cockerham. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_4719.jpg Sue Blalock, left, of Oils4Life shares oil recipes with fellow saleswoman Betsy Cockerham. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Betsy Cockerham, left, Sue Blalock, center, and Renée Guizzetti show off the many essential oil offerings of doTERRA at Oils4Life Training Center in downtown Elkin. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_4711.jpg Betsy Cockerham, left, Sue Blalock, center, and Renée Guizzetti show off the many essential oil offerings of doTERRA at Oils4Life Training Center in downtown Elkin. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune