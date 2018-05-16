Elkin High School JROTC shares its skills with middle-schoolers

Members of the Elkin High School JROTC Raider Team demonstrate the rope bridge obstacle for Elkin Middle School students last Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Elkin High School JROTC Raider Team gets help from three middle-schoolers to tie the rope bridge and demonstrate the obstacle for Elkin Middle School students last Wednesday afternoon.

Elkin High School JROTC cadets teach Elkin Middle School students the basics of drill moves during the program’s annual Middle School Day last Wednesday afternoon. Even choral instructor Tonya Smith got in on the practice.

Elkin High School JROTC cadets, with the help of Senior Army Instructor Maj. Roy Ferguson, teach Elkin Middle School students the basics of drill moves during the program’s annual Middle School Day last Wednesday afternoon.

Elkin High School JROTC cadets, with the help of Instructor Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Abrams, teach Elkin Middle School students the basics of drill moves during the program’s annual Middle School Day last Wednesday afternoon.