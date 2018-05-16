Posted on by

Elkin High School JROTC shares its skills with middle-schoolers

Members of the Elkin High School JROTC Raider Team demonstrate the rope bridge obstacle for Elkin Middle School students last Wednesday afternoon.


Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune

Members of the Elkin High School JROTC Raider Team demonstrate the rope bridge obstacle for Elkin Middle School students last Wednesday afternoon.

