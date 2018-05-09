Alzheimer’s Association, Hospice hosting legislative lunch

MOUNT AIRY — The Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter, in collaboration with Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, is hosting a legislative luncheon on Monday, featuring an appearance by U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx.

“Advocates will come together to explain that Alzheimer’s is a public health crisis that is devastating North Carolina where 170,000 residents are living with Alzheimer’s,” the association said in announcing the gathering. “By 2025, the number is expected to increase by 23.5 percent. In addition, 466,000 family caregivers in North Carolina provided over 531 million hours of unpaid care valued at $6.7 billion and Alzheimer’s disease is the most expensive disease in the U.S. costing $277 billion in 2018.”

The 1.5-hour session is free and will include lunch, provided by Mountain Valley Hospice. The program is open to the public, but individuals with Alzheimer’s and related dementia diseases, their families, and care-partners are invited to speak.

Scott Herrick, director of Public Policy and Marie Glapiak, Advocacy and Operations manager — both with the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter and Eastern North Carolina Chapter — will speak about state and federal legislation affecting local families and advocates will share stories about their experiences with the disease.

Speakers will highlight the need for federal research funding and how legislators can work to ease the burden of Alzheimer’s on local residents. Representatives of the area from both state and federal government have been invited, including Foxx.

The luncheon will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care at 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200 in Mount Airy.

Registration is required to ensure space for all attendees. To register, contact Allison Hemrick of Mountain Valley Hospice via email at ahemrick@mtnvalleyhospice.org or phone at 336-789-2922, ext. 1030.

“Legislative luncheon events are a tremendous opportunity for the public and those affected by Alzheimer’s to take action and speak up for the needs and rights of people with Alzheimer’s disease and their families,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “We are the experts leading the fight to end Alzheimer’s. We know that Alzheimer’s disease remains one of the most critical public health issues in America. This is why we are unrelentingly advocating for public policy issues and critical research funding, fighting to make Alzheimer’s disease a national and state priority.”

Rep. Foxx expected to take part