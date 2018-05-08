Primary election results reported

Primary elections, as well as county school board elections, were held Tuesday across the state, with voters weighing in on several contested races in the Yadkin Valley region.

Unofficial results from the races affecting residents of Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties were reported as they came in from the precincts.

District 5, U.S. House of Representatives

In the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 5, Republican incumbent Virginia Foxx took the district’s primary.

At the end of the night, Foxx had received 32,518 votes. Her competitors received Dillon Gentry with 5,669 votes and Cortland Meader Jr. with 2,050.

In the Democratic primary for the district, candidate D.D. Adams, a Winston-Salem councilwoman, defeated Jenny Marshall, despite Marshall winning more votes in 10 of the district’s 11 counties. Adams brought in more votes in Forsyth County.

Districtwide, Adams had 15,428 votes to Marshall’s 12,919 votes.

Adams will face Foxx in the November general election.

District 34, N.C. Senate

In the newly-drawn District 34, primaries were held on both sides of the aisle.

In the Republican race, Vickie Sawyer received 4,782 votes, Bob Rucho received 3,622, A.J. Daoud 1,513 and Bill Howell 994.

On the Democratic ticket, Beniah McMiller had 1,479 votes, William Stinson had 1,265 and Lisaney Kong 654.

Sawyer will face McMiller in the November general election.

District 45, N.C. Senate

On the Republican ticket for the district, two seated senators, Shirley Randleman and Deanna Ballard faced on another for the newly-redrawn district.

When results came in Tuesday night, Randleman had been defeated by Ballard. Ballard brought in 8,364 votes, while Randleman had 7,238.

District 90, N.C. House of Representatives

In a newly-drawn district, incumbent Sarah Stevens faced Allen Poindexter on the Republican ticket. Stevens ended the night with 4,038 votes, enough to defeat Poindexter, 2,027 votes.

Central District, Surry County Board of Commissioners

Four candidates faced off on the Republican ticket for the Central District of Surry County, Mark Marion, Gary Tilley, Tony Tilley and Tony Childs.

The results came in with Marion winning with 2,572 votes. Gary Tilley, who was appointed to the seat when Buck Golding resigned recently, had 1,559 votes, Tony Tilley had 942 and Childs 563.

Mount Airy District, Surry County Board of Commissioners

Incumbent Larry Phillips faced Bill Goins in the Republican race for Surry County’s Mount Airy District seat and lost.

Phillips ended the night with 2,259 votes, while Goins, who is principal at Central Middle School, had 3,332.

Clerk of Superior Court, Surry County

Two primaries were held for Surry’s Clerk of Superior Court race.

On the Republican ticket, Neil Brendle faced incumbent Teresa O’Dell and won. At the end of the night, Brendle had 2,942 votes to O’Dell’s 2,737.

On the Democratic ticket, Kim Goings Thomas had 1,310 votes to John Snow’s 1,001.

Thomas will face Brendle in the November election.

Sheriff, Surry County

For sheriff, four candidates were on the Republican ticket for the primaries. At the end of the night, Steve Hiatt had won the primary with 2,254 votes. Other candidates’ results were Vann Tate with 1,606, Jamie Goad with 1,552 votes and Ervin Odum 366.

District 2, Surry County Board of Education

Two candidates faced off for the District 2 seat on the Surry school board, with incumbent Mamie Sutphin holding on to her seat with 4,138 votes to R.D. Bingman’s 1,732.

District 3, Surry County Board of Education

Incumbent Earlie Coe faced no opposition for his seat, taking 5,533 votes.

District 4, Surry County Board of Education

Incumbent Terri Mosley received 5,710 votes in her uncontested race.

Yadkin County Board of Education

In a race of five candidates for three seats on the Yadkin school board, the top three vote-getters will earn the board positions.

Results came in with Tim Weatherman getting 1,980 votes, Sam Crews 1,849, Howard McKnight 1,789. Tom Kilby received 1,238 votes and Charlie Haire had 1,082.

Wilkes County Board of Commissioners

In a Republican primary for Wilkes County Board of Commissioners, the top two vote-getters will move on to the November general election.

Results were reported with David Gambill getting 2,846 votes, Brian Minton 2,556, Gregory Minton 2,206, Robert Wood with 1,221, Seth Cohn 1,089 and Rodney Buff 995.

Sheriff, Wilkes County

On the Republican ticket for Wilkes sheriff, incumbent Chris Shew received the most votes with 4,120 against competitors Eric Byrd with 1,730 and Sharon Call-Diaz with 410.

Wilkes County Board of Education

A four-way race for Wilkes school board had the top two vote-getters winning the election. Results were Sharron Nichols Huffman with 4,340, Rudy Holbrook with 4,101, Brandon Whitaker 2,322 and Steve Collins 2,321.

Tony Jordan, Jason White and William Roundtree patiently await voters in Elkin during the primary election, sharing polite conversation in spite of political differences. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_8613-1.jpg Tony Jordan, Jason White and William Roundtree patiently await voters in Elkin during the primary election, sharing polite conversation in spite of political differences. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune