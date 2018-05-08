Jubilee kicks off summer festivals

JONESVILLE — The summer festival season has begun with the Jonesville Jubilee welcoming carnival flavors and fireworks over the weekend.

Ominous clouds made for a surprisingly pleasant day as the sun played hide and seek with a variety of vendors including local businesses and crafters as well as traditional carnival foods and baked goods.

Located in Lila Swaim Park, the Jubilee, hosted by the Jonesville Historical Society, takes advantage of everything offered on the grounds including an extensive playground and picnic shelters, which were both full, ball fields that held activities for children including a walk-through hot air balloon and a bandstand for the day full of a variety of live music.

It was the facility adjacent to the park, the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, that society President Becky Wood hoped to draw attention to at this year’s festival.

“If we don’t start taking care of it, we won’t have it much longer,” said Wood describing the jeopardy the community is in. “Most people don’t even realize they feed seniors for free over there, or the classes and other things they have. It’s a real nice facility you can use for birthday parties and stuff, too.”

Some activities, such as the Mountain Valley Hospice prayer shawl knitting group that meets at the center on Wednesdays, are for all ages. Call 336-367-7251 for more information including how to get a current calendar.

Although many vendors felt that the crowd flow was lower than they had anticipated, the musicians seemed pleased with several performers traveling with their own fan clubs.

“There must have been at least 30 people following Ambush,” said Wood. “They all came in in a flurry and listened to the next band and then followed them on out to where they’re playing at tonight.”

These new visitors may not have spent the night; however, they had the opportunity to meet several local characters including Mayor Gene Fowler and Commissioner Andy Green, who, with others, was observed attempting to test the capacity of a golf cart as they took advantage of the opportunity to view some of the new directional signs that are expected to be placed soon.

“We’ve had them forever,” said Wood, explaining that it had been so long that the council members did not remember what the signs looked like any longer.

As co-sponsors of the festival in conjunction with the Jonesville Tourism Development Authority, the town of Jonesville is interested in improving the character of the town including the new litter awareness signs recently voted on by the children of Jonesville Elementary and cleanup efforts as well as placing the unused directional signs.

“Thanks for all the support from the town, TDA and sponsors and to everyone that made this a perfect day,” said Wood. “There’s more to come from the history and senior centers.”

