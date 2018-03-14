Elkin mother charged in fatal fire

Charges have been filed against the mother of a 13-year-old Elkin special needs student who died in a January house fire.

Maria Deneane Kidd was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse following an investgation of the Jan. 27 house fire, according to a release from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Monday evening. She received a $150,000 bond.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the structure fire when after it consumed the home at 1695 CC Camp Road outside of Elkin, near the Elkin Municipal Airport.

Maria Deneane Kidd called 911 to report that her home was on fire and her autistic child, William Kidd, was still inside. Local fire department personnel responded to the residence and extinguished the fire. When fire personnel made entry to the residence, they discovered the body of William deceased inside.

After an extensive investigation working alongside the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, detectives determined that Maria Deneane Kidd’s actions during the fire directly caused the death of her son. Furthermore, they established that the living conditions in the home posed a substantial risk of injury to the child and contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

