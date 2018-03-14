Elkin students walk out in peaceful protest for school safety

Two groups of students at Elkin High School gathered at the football field as part of the National School Walkout protests advocating for ways to increase school safety.

Additional details about the local protest are forthcoming.

Elkin High School students participate in the National School Walkout protest at the school’s football field Wednesday morning.

Two groups of students hold separate protests as part of the National School Walkout Wednesday morning at Elkin High School.

Sierra Moses, left, speaks out during the National School Walkout protest at Elkin High School Wednesday morning.

Nearly 70 students gather as one of two groups of students at Elkin High School participating in the National School Walkout Wednesday morning.

Taylor Smith, left, speaks out during the Elkin High School National School Walkout protest Wednesday morning.

A number of signs expressed the feelings of Elkin High School students participating in the National School Walkout Wednesday morning.

Students begin gathering on the football field at Elkin High School Wednesday morning as part of National School Walkout.

Elkin High School students walk to the football field to participate in National School Walkout Wednesday morning in peaceful protest for school safety.

A number of signs expressed the feelings of Elkin High School students participating in the National School Walkout Wednesday morning.

