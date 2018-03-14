Elkin celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with block party

Downtown Elkin will be painted green, maybe not literally, this weekend as business owners and Explore Elkin are hosting the first community celebration of St. Patrick’s Day in recent history.

The Shamrockin’ Block Party on Saturday is being sponsored by Explore Elkin initiated the excitement and other activities scheduled for the weekend. For the block party, West Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 4 to 9 p.m. from Wells Fargo’s parking lot to Church Street.

Green necklaces will be distributed, and beer and wine will be available from Skull Camp Brewing and Skull Camp Wines. The Reeves Theater will host a free concert at 5 p.m. featuring Celtic tunes from Alicia Merritt. It is recommended people reserve seats for the free concert via reevestheater.com.

The Reeves Cafe will be serving Irish specials throughout the day.

Royall’s Soda Shoppe will be open late Saturday for the block party, offering chicken stew on the menu. Extended hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fiddles Pub also is getting in on the green celebration with live music Saturday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. featuring Libby Haynes, green beer and corned beef and cabbage on the menu both Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

Other St. Patrick’s Day weekend offerings from downtown locations include Irish classics such as bacon and cabbage pies, chocolate Guinness cake, Irish soda bread, potato yeast rolls, Irish stew and Irish apple cake with custard sauce at the Barking Coyote Farm Store.

On Saturday, after the free Merritt concert, the Reeves Theater will host a ticketed concert featuring the Celtic music of Banna at 8 p.m. followed by Swim in the Wild’s East Coast soul, rock and mountain folk tunes from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Diana’s Books and More will offer a St. Patrick’s Day chocolate and mint latte and frappe, and a Luck of the Irish sale throughout the week. The bookstore’s Leprechaun will move around the store offering a new deal each day.

On Friday and Saturday, Southern on Main will host a four-course Irish themed menu for $35, and live music will be on site from 6 to 9 p.m. by Don Vallarta. Reservations should be made by calling 336-258-2144.

On Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., The November Room will host Dine and Paint, where guests will learn some of Jin’s tips on how she prepares and cooks fun, easy meals. Then they will each receive a recipe card to take home and get a one-hour art lesson painting Van Gogh’s “Cherry Blossom,” with all supplies provided. Contact the store for more information at 336-258-2567.

Other specials downtown include $2 beer special at Harry’s Place Saturday; Roxxi and Lulu’s special recipes like Irish bangers and mash and traditional Dublin coddle as well as stew; and special coffee drink specials themed for the luck of the Irish at Dirty Joe’s.

