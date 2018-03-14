Royal wedding on same day as Yadkin Valley Wine Festival inspires Hats for Hospice fundraiser

Hats for men, children and women, along with decorative items, can be dropped off during regular business hours at:

Commoners and royals alike are expected to appreciate hats on May 19, as Mountain Valley Hospice helps visitors to the Yadkin Valley Wine Festival enjoy the garden-like atmosphere fit for a royal wedding.

Ladies and landowners are asked to access their attics and other storage spaces where hats hide.

Douglas Sanders was inspired to organize a fundraiser to coincide with the wedding of Prince Harry to American actress Megan Markel, which takes place the same day as the annual wine festival at Elkin Municipal Park.

In addition to Mountain Valley Hospice locations, several downtown establishments will be accepting donations not only of hats of all shapes, sizes and uses, but also of artificial flowers, ribbons, bows and other whatnots to be used to decorate and freshen up hats in need of a little extra hand.

Hats and decorative materials can be donated on either end of Main Street at The Liberty, the November Room and The Tribune on East Main or the Reeves Theater on West Main. Adagio Vineyards, where Sanders works, also will be accepting donations.

After hats have been cleaned and freshened, they will be available for purchase at the entrance of the Yadkin Valley Wine Festival for $5 or $10 with all proceeds to go to Mountain Valley Hospice, which is a 501( c)3.

“I just really appreciate what hospice does for people,” said Sanders, “especially Alzheimer’s patients.”

Sanders has had previous experience with Mountain Valley Hospice. “I had two aunts and an uncle who received hospice care. They were able to stay in their homes thanks to hospice. It’s very near and dear to our family’s heart.”

Many families in the Yadkin Valley have been touched by Mountain Valley Hospice. Hats For Hospice provides another opportunity for people to give back.

“When families need hospice care the most,” said co-coordinator Beanie Taylor, “as thankful as they are, they may be unable to express themselves. We hope to provide people with a way they can say thanks to the folks who have helped them in their most difficult moments in a way that is fun and festive.”

Email beanietaylor@elkintribune.com for more information on the fundraiser.

