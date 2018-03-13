VIDEO: Elkin teen librarian hikes, helps, creates

A fresh face has been seen around the Elkin Public Library this winter as the staff welcomed Amber Jones to help with teen services.

The recent graduate from Appalachian State hopes to put her practical experience to work to all local teens regardless of their interests.

“As a recent university graduate, I also feel I can help them navigate the confusing process entering college,” said Jones.

“I spent some community service hours at the Health and Hunger Coalition in Boone, which was an eye-opening experience. It was nice to work with people in a non-commercial environment, and to actually try and help people in need.”

Jones hopes to continue such service with local teens.

“In the future I would like to organize some community-service events,” said Jones, “[but] my primary goal is to offer programs to encourage the teenagers here to be the best people they can be, improve their literacy, and help them explore intellectual interests they may not have the opportunity to at school or home.”

Jones is looking forward to working with this specific age group.

“The mentor figures I had in middle and high school really helped shape me into the person I am today,” she said.

“They lent me fantastic books, encouraged my goals, and gave me the confidence to be myself in a world that often seems uncertain. I hope I can repay that debt by helping to guide the teenagers here, and help build them up as people.”

Jones has not only gotten to know local teens but other patrons of the library as well.

“I’ve really enjoyed talking with our patrons and assisting people with research topics and helping them find books they’ll enjoy. There’s a good deal of people here from all walks of life, which has surprised me, and meeting some of the town characters has been really enjoyable so far,” said Jones.

“The team of librarians here is also fantastic. The job wouldn’t be as enjoyable if it wasn’t for my coworkers.”

Jones expects to extend that enjoyment to the countryside as well as the people.

“I am an artist and hiker so I was pleasantly surprised to learn of opportunities to explore both of those things here in Elkin,” said Jones.

“It’ll be exciting to explore the trails, especially the Mountains-to-Sea, when it warms up a little bit and then visit the Foothills Arts Council. I’m hoping to kayak a little this summer, too.”

To find out where Jones is displaying her artwork or to talk to her about her experience studying in Japan, email ajones@nwrl.org or visit the Elkin Public Library.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TBeanieTaylor.

Amber Jones is not only the new teen librarian at Elkin Public Library, but an accomplished artist whose work can be seen exhibited around town at places like Dirty Joe’s Coffee Shop. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_aMBERjONES.jpg Amber Jones is not only the new teen librarian at Elkin Public Library, but an accomplished artist whose work can be seen exhibited around town at places like Dirty Joe’s Coffee Shop. Photo courtesy of Elkin Public Library’s Facebook page New Teen Librarian Amber Jones at the Elkin Public Library. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_0005.jpg New Teen Librarian Amber Jones at the Elkin Public Library. Beanie Taylor | The Tribune

By Beanie Taylor beanietaylor@elkintribune.com