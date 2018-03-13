Clean up, cooperation on schedule in Jonesville

JONESVILLE — In a continued effort to improve the conditions in Jonesville, the town will sponsor a spring clean-up to be held from April 16-19.

It is hoped residents will take advantage of this opportunity to remove large items from their homes and clean up property.

Although the clean-up week takes place yearly, it is of special concern to members of Jonesville staff who have recently taken time to personally remove litter from roadways.

“We are planning a clean-up event in Jonesville,” said Town Manager Michael Pardue during a recent Yadkin Valley Rotary Club meeting. “We hope the folks across the river will join us.”

Pardue spoke at the Yadkin Valley Rotary meeting, which is weekly at the Fairfield Inn in Elkin, about his hopes for cooperation.

“”We’re really one community. What happens on one side of the river affects the other side just as much,” said Pardue. “We’re not separated by a river, we’re joined by it.”

That spirit of cooperation has continued throughout the town.

Joining the Jonesville Historical Society in hosting the Earth Day Celebration this year, the Jonesville Public Library will participate in the April 14 event.

This is just one of many outreach activities conducted by the local library.

Head Librarian Barbara Gilpin was joined by Mendy Peles as they described to the Jonesville Town Council last week some of the free services available through the Jonesville Public Library.

Those services include computer with internet access and printing capabilities, free wifi, eResources such as ancestry.com, NC Live, and NC Works, faxing and forms for voting and taxes as well as books, DVDs, and other media.

They also invited the council members to join the library for such activities as Wiggle Worm Wednesdays and the State Quiz Bowl in April hosted by the Northwest Regional Library.

It is being a member of the NWRL system that allows patrons of the library access to 6.4 million library items over 161 locations.

Local cooperation continued as the town council changed the date for the April meeting to April 16 at 7 p.m. to accommodate the schedule of Councilman Tracy Wall.

The board also worked together to set a date for a town council budget workshop. This meeting to review and establish goals for the upcoming fiscal year will be held at the town hall on Friday at 9 a.m.

For more information, call Town Clerk Wendy Thompson at 336-835-3426.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TBeanieTaylor.