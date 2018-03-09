Combined contracts creating six new spans

NORTH WILKESBORO — The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded two contracts to replace a total of six bridges in eastern mountain counties. One of those contracts will affect bridges in Surry and Yadkin counties.

James Vannoy & Sons Construction of Jefferson has been awarded a $4.05 million contract to replace four bridges: On Hartzog Ford Road over Beaver Creek in Ashe County; Abington Road over Greasy Creek in Caldwell County; Dobbins Mill Road over Snow Creek in Surry County; and Neelie Road over South Deep Creek in Yadkin County.

The bridge on Hartzog Ford Road will be completed in stages, and the bridge on Abington Road will be built adjacent to the existing structure. The bridges on Dobbins Mill Road and Neelie Road will require off-site detours when construction begins.

The replacement work on these four bridges should be complete by October of 2019.

These are two of 16 road and bridge projects awarded by NCDOT in February. Per state law, they went to the lowest qualified bidder for each project. The contracts are worth $138.6 million, $1.8 million less than engineer estimates.

