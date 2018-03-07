Community and Church Calendar

Send events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

Now – March 23

• Elkin Elementary School is hosting registration for kindergarten screening for the 2018-19 school year. Anyone with children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31 should register to attend the screening by visiting Elkin Elementary School. Also, the school system is seeking to identify any children with special needs, from birth to age 21, living in the Elkin City Schools district.

March 8

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Surry Community College will host a free health fair for students featuring local representatives available to answer health-related questions, provide health-related information, speaking with upcoming graduates about prospective job opportunities and more. The event will be in the gym on the main campus, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

March 9-11

• The Wilkes County High School Theater Department will present “The Magical Lamp of Aladdin” at the Stone Family center for the Performing Arts. The theater department includes students from all five Wilkes high schools, and the production is sponsored by Kiwanis Club and Terrific Kids Program. Tickets will be sold at the door for $5 with children 5 and younger admitted free. Concessions will be available for purchase. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.

March 10

• 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12:30 p.m., Explore Elkin will host a Farm-to-Table Brunch at the Reeves Theater and Cafe, West Main Street, Elkin. Menu will include first course of yogurt parfait with granola and apples, second course of spinach and cheese quiche with salad and bread, third course of mint chocolate crepes and includes choice of mimosa, draft beer, or wine for $30 per person. Limited seats are available. Tickets should be purchased in advance at exploreelkinbrunch.eventbrite.com.

• 7:30 p.m., the Barter Players and Elkin City Schools will present “The Call of the Wild,” in Dixon Auditorium at Elkin High School. Adult advance tickets are $10 and all student tickets are $5. Adult tickets at the door are $15. Tickets are available at Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, Elkin City Schools Administrative Office and the three Elkin schools. Advance tickets will provide show-date discounts for dinner at Mazzini’s, Generations and Speedy Chef.

March 11

• Noon to 4:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Salem Fork Christian Church, 2245 White Dirt Road, Dobson.

March 13

• 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host a day trip to Winston-Salem including breakfast at Bojangles, Hamrick’s, A.C. Moore, K&W Cafeteria for lunch, Michael’s, Hobby Lobby and McDonald’s for ice cream. Lunch and shopping is on your own. Transportation is free to senior center/congregate participants. Call or stop by to register at 336-526-1087.

March 14

• Noon, the Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity will host Kelley Woodley of the USDA with a presentation on the Single Family Housing 502 Homeownership and the 504 Home Improvement and Repair programs of the United States Department of Agriculture which provide low-interest loans and grants for house purchases, improvements and repairs in a lunch-and-learn session at the Goodwill Career Center, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin. Those attending are asked to RSVP for a lunch head count by March 7 at 336-527-2277.

• 2:30 to 7 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Salem Baptist Church, 430 Rockford Road, Dobson.

March 17

• 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 429 CC Camp Road, Elkin.

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Elkin Public Library will host a Paddle Club information session for those ages 12 and older who want to learn about all the opportunities there are to kayak, canoe and float on the Yadkin River. Those attending can sign up to join a local paddle club and learn important safety tips. Refreshments will be provided.

March 19

• 1:30 to 6 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Elkin Rescue Squad, 946 N. Bridge St., Elkin.

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at The Community Church, 280 O’Neal Road, Mount Airy.

• 4 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, will host its food and fellowship night with an early dinner and fellowship. Those attending should bring a side dish, dessert or drink and plan to spend time bridging the gap to loneliness in the community.

March 19-23

• 7 p.m., Zephyr Missionary Baptist Church, Poplar Springs Road, Elkin, will hold its spring revival featuring Brother Marty Reece as speaker.

March 20

• 8 a.m., the East Bend Senior Center will be hosting a day trip of shopping in downtown Mount Airy, with lunch at Snappy’s and viewing of the movie, “I Can Only Imagine.” Cost is $10 per person and includes movie and transportation, with food and shopping on your own. Call the senior center at 336-699-5100 if interested.

• 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at East Surry High School, 801 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain.

March 21

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Rockford Elementary School, 719 Rockford Road, Dobson.

March 23

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Smart Start of Yadkin County will hold a port-a-pit chicken fundraiser at Yadkinville United Methodist Church. Cost is $10 per plate for half-chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and dessert. Take out is available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and eat in is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Deliver to local businesses is available. Proceeds benefit the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and other early literacy initiatives. For tickets or deliver, call 336-679-7833.

March 23-24

• Mount Olive United Methodist Church will host an all-seasons consignment sale for children,s women’s and men’s clothing, baby necessities, books and toys. Registration is open through March 16 for consignors. Sale times will be March 23 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and March 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with select items half-off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24. For more information, email mtoliveumc@yadtel.net or contact Pam Lane at 336-463-5179 or Emily Booth at 336-469-0681.

March 24

• 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Vine Church, 113 W. Market St., Elkin.

• 5 p.m., Wilkes Central High School Athletics will host a draw-down event in the school’s basketball gym. Cost is a $50 donation, and includes dinner catered by Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and a chance to win $5,000. Entry also gives those attending the opportunity to bid on silent auction items include a football helmet signed by all ACC basketball coaches, a basketball signed by all ACC basketball coaches, Disney World passes, Tweetsie passes, NASCAR Hall of Fame tickets, and many other local gift certificates. For a ticket, stop by the school office or contact a WCHS Athletic Booster Club officer.

March 24-25

• The Wilkes-Surry Chapter of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association will host a living history event in Elkin near the Elkin Public Library. Visitors will be able to meet people portraying the roles of Joseph Winston, Benjamin Cleveland, Lord Cornwallis and Patrick Ferguson as well as stroll through the encampment to see how life was in the 18th century. At 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 24 and 2 p.m. on March 25, a trail walk will be held where the southern campaign of the American Revolution will come to life and end with a mock battle demonstration. On Sunday at noon, there will be a colonial parade on Main Street in downtown Elkin.

March 25

• Palm Sunday worship services at Elkin First United Methodist Church will begin outside in front of the church, weather permitting. The services, at 8:45 a.m. and 10:55 a.m., will begin with the proclamation of the Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem as the children lead the congregation into the sanctuary in a traditional palm processional. A thought-provoking anthem will set the tone for Holy Week. Sunday school will be held between the services at 9:45 a.m.

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Slate Mountain Baptist Church, 3644 E. Pine St., Mount Airy.

March 26

• Noon to 4:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion St., Pilot Mountain.

March 27

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Westfield Elementary School, 273 Jessup Grove Church Road, Pilot Mountain.

March 28

• 3 to 7:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Temple Baptist Church, 3615 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

March 29

• 11 a.m., the East Bend Senior Center will hold its Easter celebration with games and an egg hunt. Those attending should bring a favorite snack to share.

• 7 p.m., Elkin First United Methodist Church will hold a celebration of the Eucharist and Tenebrae Service on Maundy Thursday. The service will begin with subdued lighting, and as the candles are extinguished, the darkness deepens. The service will conclude by stripping the sanctuary, and after benediction, the congregation will leave in silence to honor this solemn occasion.

March 30-31

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center’s Prayer Shawl Group will host its annual bake sale at the Foothills Meat Center, 224 Bridge St., Jonesville. All proceeds benefit the purchase of yarn to make prayer shawls for Mountain Valley Hospice. To purchase 60/40 raffle tickets or raffle tickets for a $500 gift certificate from Foothills Meat Center, contact Sandra or Dee at 336-526-1087.

March 31

• 10 a.m., Elkin First United Methodist Church will host an Easter egg hunt.

April 1

• 8:45 a.m., Elkin First United Methodist Church will host a Service of First Light as the congregation gathers around a fire in front of the chapel for the lighting of the Paschal Candle and process inside singing, “Alleluia!” Then, at 10:55 a.m., Easter worship will include congregation members bringing fresh flowers for the Easter cross as resurrection is celebrated. Following the service, Larry Irwin will take photos of those who are interested in front of the cross.

April 7

• 4 p.m., the Surry County Republican Party will host a candidate forum at Temple Baptist Church, 3615 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Due to the large number of candidates for office, organizers may split the forum into two segments, one beginning at 4 and the other about 7 p.m. food will be offered between the events for a minimal cost.

April 14

• 7 a.m., the Habitat Hammer 5K/10K, a fundraiser for Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity, will be held at the Elkin Municipal Park large picnic shelter. Registration opens at 7 a.m., races start at 8 a.m. Race-day registration is $35 for both events. There will be awards, door prizes, food, music, kids’ games, face painting and more. Registration is available online at active.com or pick up a registration form at the Elkin Rec Center or Habitat ReStore.

April 16

• 6:30 p.m., the Elkin Public Library will host a free Gentle Yoga Class. For more information, contact the library at 336-835-5586.

April 21

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Surry Baptist Association’s Ladies Conference will be held at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 922 Banner St., Mount Airy, featuring speaker Jennifer Thoppil on “Discover Where You Stand.” All ladies are invited. Cost is $8 per person for catered lunch due by April 11. Contact Tanya Benfield at 336-874-2404.

April 24

• 6 to 8 p.m., the fifth annual Girls Empowering Girls Symposium will be held in Coley Hall at The Liberty, 222 E. Main St., Elkin, for girls ages 8 to 18. The goal is to inspire the girls to follow their dreams and be confident in themselves. For more information on attending or sponsoring the event, call Misty Matthews at 336-749-4791.

April 25

• The Yadkin County Senior Centers are holding a fundraiser 60/40 raffle at a cost of $2 per ticket or three for $5. Forty-percent of the proceeds go to the winning ticket, with the rest benefiting the senior centers. Drawing will be held April 25. Contact a local senior center to purchase tickets.

April 27

• Opening ceremonies of the Yadkin Valley Senior Games will be held at Fisher River Park in Dobson. Registration, open to those living in Surry and Yadkin counties, is open until March 31. Registration fee of $10 includes lunch at each event, goodie bag and T-shirt. The Silver Arts and Follies Show will be June 7. Register at any local senior center or recreation center.

June 28

• A raffle drawing will be held for a $500 gift certificate from Foothills Meat Center in Jonesville. Tickets are $2 each. Proceeds benefit the YVEDDI Meals on Wheels program, with tickets available for purchase at area senior centers.

Ongoing

• 10 a.m., Sunday morning closed speaker discussion group for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Sunday downstairs at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 3 p.m., a community drum circle is held each Sunday at Central Park in King. No experience is necessary and extra drums are available for use. Weather updates and additional information can be found on Facebook at Pinnacle Drum Circle. For more information, email pinnacledrumcircle@yahoo.com or call 336-368-3866.

• 8 p.m., Granite City group closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet the last Sunday of each month downstairs at Central United Methodist Church, North Main Street, Mount Airy.

• 10 a.m., line dance class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with Shirley Bell as instructor.

• 11 a.m., quilting class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 to 8 p.m., clogging classes are being held every Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with beginners from 5 to 6 p.m., intermediate from 6 to 7 p.m. and team practice from 7 to 8 p.m. Cost is $20 per month and it’s open to those 10 and older. Call teacher Janice Nixon at 336-835-4912 to sign up.

• 6 to 8 p.m., each Monday, DivorceCare is a support group that meets at 147 Carter Mill Road, Elkin. It is designed for those hurting from the pain of separation and/or divorce. For more information, call Gwen at 336-244-4682.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 5 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church has a free community meal on the fourth Monday of each month at 451 Winston Road, Jonesville.

• 10:30 a.m., exercise class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., weaving class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Weight Watchers meetings each Tuesday.

• 6 p.m., a monthly Alzheimer’s support group will be held every second Tuesday at Chatham Nursing & Rehab Center, 700 Johnson Ridge Road, Elkin. If area schools are closed due to inclement weather the group will not meet. For more information, call 336-567-7600.

• 6:30 p.m., Alanon Family Group meeting is held each Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Elkin’s main church building next to the church office. This is an open meeting. For more information, call 336-468-0395.

• 6:30 p.m., beginner shag 1 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., the Stone Mountain chapter of Trout Unlimited meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Foothills Arts Council in downtown Elkin. For more information, visit www.smtu.org or the group’s Facebook page.

• 7 p.m., Pilot Mountain group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 7:45 p.m., beginner shag 2 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed 12&12 Study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 10 a.m., pickleball is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon to 1 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month, a free informational webinar is held for those interested in learning about the Guardian ad Litem program. These volunteers are court-appointed and serve as the judge’s eyes and ears on children going through the foster care system. To register or for more information, call Tammy Baity at 336-651-4465.

• 12:30 p.m., prayer shawl group is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., Mayberry Men’s Meeting closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at Rockford Street United Methodist Church, 520 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 9 a.m., sewing is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., hosts Book Babies each Thursday, featuring stories and songs for caregivers and their babies in a 20- to 25-minute program for those ages birth to 24 months.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., Tribune news is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 2 p.m., cards is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5:30 p.m., the Jonesville Historical Society meets the third Thursday of each month at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center.

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Women In Sobriety, a closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous, is held each Thursday at First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin. For more information, call Maureen at 336-258-2520.

• 6:30 to 8 p.m., 4G Club – Girls Growing in God’s Grace, is held each Thursday at the Fairfield Inn’s Conference Room in Elkin. It is a meeting for girls 13 to 25 to come together and bond. Regular rap sessions are held about depression, fear, anger, jealously and other topics the girls want to discuss. They will learn about talents and how to help others by using what each is already gifted with. For more information, call Christy Martin at 336-514-9452 or Joyce Martin at 336-258-2338.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed step meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy..

• 6 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Art Party with Jan each first Friday of the month. The event is open to the public and cost of $35 includes all materials needed. Registration is required prior to the day of the art party by calling the center at 336-527-1087.

• 7 p.m., Girls Night Out group closed meeting (ladies only) for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Hope Valley open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at Hope Valley, Prison Camp Road, Dobson. •