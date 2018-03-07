Successes recognized in Elkin schools

Dozens of students and several teachers were recognized for their success during the recent February meeting of the Elkin City Schools Board of Education.

To kick off the presentations, Dr. Myra Cox, superintendent, accepted a STEM (science technology engineering mathematics) grant check in the amount of $3,000 from Lisa Parrish of Duke Energy. The funding will help the school system purchase programs around aquaponics, building video games, animal behaviors, food waste, honeybees and pollination, molecular scanning, regenerative medicine and urban farming as well as others to continue the STEM focus of the school system.

Elkin Elementary School Principal Pam Colbert recognized a large number of her students. She said 26 students competed at the Beta competition in Greensboro and 17 of those came back with awards. Recognized were Mallory Wall for first academic test in Language Arts Division II and second place in jewelry; Emma Golden for first academic test in Social Studies Division II; Kaitlyn Luster for second academic test in Math Division II; Lydia Teachey, Nolan Stainback, Tyler Jenkins and Avery Pence for first place in the Tower of Power Division II; Joshua Couch, Lucas Keller and Ethan Brown for second place in the Tower of Power Division I.

Other winners included Lyelie Klatt for second place in sculpture; Kali Cook for first place in black-and-white photography; Maggie Sebastian for third place in fiber arts; Joshua Couch for first place in sketch; Lucas Keller for first academic test in Math Division I; Raelin Carter for second Language Arts Division I academics; and Hollyann Caudle, Brady Reed, Alla Summers and Maggie Sebastian for first place in Quiz Bowl.

Colbert also recognized six of her teachers who were honored with bonuses based on state test scores, including Crystal Walker for state and local reading third grade; Debra Horton for state reading third grade; Julie Reed for local math fifth grade; Carla Henstock for state and local reading fifth grade; Kayla Simmons for state reading fifth grade; and Jana Swaim for state reading fifth grade.

Reece Long and Molly Adams, students from Elkin Elementary School, showed off their research and technology skills for the crowd, giving their presentations on Benjamin Franklin and his many inventions.

Also, Colbert recognized student Ethan Harwell for placing fifth in the KTM Junior Supercross Challenge in Houston, Texas, recently.

At the high school level, Principal Joel Hoyle recognized the swimmers who qualified for state competition, including Maia Schweikert, Harper Libbert, Kenley Wells, Katie Sidden, Bianka Soos, Alex Duncan, Dockery Sloop, Cameron Burleson, Brady Shugart and Caeson Baker.

He also honored the wrestlers who qualified for state competition — Tyjae Townsend, Ryan Patterson, Jude Lloyd, Michael Grubb and Jeremiah Neese. Lloyd, a senior, was state champion in his weight class. Townsend placed third in his weight class, and Grubb finished second in his weight class.

The final recognition for the night was for Hollin Stewart for winning the school district spelling bee. She will compete at the regional level later in March.

Lisa Parrish, left, of Duke Energy presents a grant to Dr. Myra Cox, superintendent of Elkin City Schools, during the recent school board meeting. Members of the Elkin Elementary School Beta Club are honored with certificates for their success at the state convention in Greensboro. Teachers from Elkin City Schools who were awarded state bonuses based on test scores include Crystal Walker, Debra Horton, Julie Reed, Carla Henstock, Kayla Simmons and Jana Swaim.

Reece Long and Molly Adams give presentations on their research on Benjamin Franklin during the Elkin City Schools Board of Education meeting. Ethan Harwell is recognized by Elkin Elementary School Principal Pam Colbert for his success in motocross riding. In his second year of racing, he recently competed in the KTM Junior Supercross Challenge in Houston, Texas, and finished fifth out of 15 racers. Members of the Elkin High School swim team who qualified for state competition include Maia Schweikert, Harper Libbert, Kenley Wells, Katie Sidden, Bianka Soos, Alex Duncan, Dockery Sloop, Cameron Burleson, Brady Shugart and Caeson Baker. Wrestlers from Elkin High School who competed at the state level include Tyjae Townsend, Ryan Patterson, Jude Lloyd, Michael Grubb and Jeremiah Heese.

Hollin Stewart is recognized at the school board meeting for being the Elkin City Schools spelling bee winner by Cynthia Altemueller, chief academic officer. A standing-room-only crowd attends the February meeting of the Elkin City Schools Board of Education, which had to be moved to the high school media center due to the number of people expected in attendance.