No injuries in rollover Sunday at Walmart

No injuries were reported in a wreck on CC Camp Road in front of the eastern entrance to Walmart Sunday afternoon, despite one vehicle rolling over.

The accident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the wreck report from Elkin Police Department.

Hannah Sue Horton, 19, of Elkin, was attempting to cross over CC Camp Road from Taco Bell into the Walmart entrance directly in front of the restaurant. A 1989 Toyota being driven by Rhonda Danielle Pearon, 39, of Roaring River, struck Horton’s car in the right side, causing it to rollover.

While Surry County EMS was dispatched to the accident, those involved refused transportation to a medical facility, the report stated.

Damages to the vehicles were estimated at $13,000 for both.

Horton was cited for unsafe movement.

