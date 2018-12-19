What Christmas Means to me

Elkin Elementary School

Jennifer Hall

First Grade

Michael Gentry

I like Christmas, because Santa brings presents. I love Christmas because you get to sing Christmas songs. My family eats spaghetti. We sit by the tree. We open presents. Christmas is a fun time!

Brody Muncas

I love Christmas! Christmas is the best! Santa is the best! Who brings the presents? Santa!! I love sAnta! People sing songs and I love it. My family opens presents. I love Christmas and Santa! It is a fun holiday.

Khloey Triplett

Christmas is fun! We get together. We got to Grandma’s house. At my grandmas house, she makes good food. We open presents. Santa comes and gives me gifts. I love Christmas!

Audrey Engler

I love Christmas. It’s the best holiday ever! Santa brings me presents. I want a color changing pillow. Also I want color changing shoes. My family goes to church. We eat snacks and we sing songs. We learn about Jesus and I love Jesus and God. Jesus and God are perfect.

Radie Sidden

I love Christmas, because we get to make cookies. Last year we made a big cookie and Santa ate it all. Last year I also got a Xbox one with four controllers. My white controller broke and glitches. What I want for Christmas is only LOL surprises. I want the big sisters only with one little sister. My favorite reindeer is Cupid. I’ve already made my Christmas list. It has lots of stuff on my list. I have a Christmas play at my church. I will be an angel for the play. My favorite part of the play is when we skip around the chairs. My sister is going to be Mary.

Liam Cline

I love Christmas. It is the best holiday ever! I love it. I wake up. I go downstairs. My mom, my dad, and my grandpop are all downstairs. We eat a special breakfast. Then we open gifts. Then we play with the puppies. I want 18 squigees and an Iphone X. I go sing songs at church. I love Christmas!

Addy White

Christmas is my favorite holiday because it is Jesus’ birthday!! I love Christmas because I like all of the cute little elves live in the North Pole. Christmas is fun. Christmas is the best holiday!

Branthony Juarez-Sanchez

I saw a tree. It has a star. The star color is yellow. I like Christmas. My family goes to church. We go to Walmart. I want toys from Santa. Christmas is fun!

Gabriel Wilson

Christmas is Jesus’ birthday. And a holiday that your family comes together. The best part is you get presents!

Levi Tanner

I like Christmas because it is Jesus’ birthday and it snow and I get presents. I like decorating the house and decorating cars. I like playing in the snow and we decorate our tree. My family eats good food and I like to have snowball fights. We go to church.

Fredy Carmona Zavaleta

I can see a deer run fast on the snow for Christmas. It is fun to have presents for Christmas. It is fun to get presents. Santa lives in the North Pole. He brings lots of toys for Christmas to open. I can see lots of presents. My mom and dad and sister and me go to church at Christmas.

Kam Bryant

Christmas is Jesus’ birthday. Santa brings presents. I want lots of nerf guns. My family eats together. We open presents. Christmas is a fun holiday!

Chloe Witherspoon

We are celebrating Christmas. It is my favorite holiday and my mom’s favorite holiday and my dad’s and also my sister’s. Everyone loves Christmas! We wake up early. We open up presents. We eat candy canes. We eat good food. It is so fun! I love Christmas!

Annabelle Dickerson

I love christmas. Christmas is the best time of the year! Christmas means to Jesus was born. also Santa comes! I love christmas! I love how I get to spend time with my family and I love all the food! Santa comes! I will tell you some of the presents I want. I want a bicycle and I want a scooter and I want a motorcycle. I love Santa! I love Christmas!

Raegan Cain

I like Christmas! Christmas is Jesus’ birthday. Christmas is not about the decorations. It is about Jesus and love. It is about family. Me and my cousins make a gingerbread house. I want a dollhouse. Christmas is a fun holiday!

Haley Ixchajchal Sapon

I like Christmas! It is the best holiday. Christmas is a big holiday. Christmas is the day Jesus was born. I will get presents from my uncle. My family goes to church. We sing songs. We learn about Jesus. It is a fun holiday! I like God. He is good. I love my family.

Easton Simmons

I love Christmas because Jesus Christ was born. I also love Christmas because Santa comes. He brings me presents. I want a dirt bike. Santa has called me three times!

Illiana Gomez

I like Christmas because its my favorite holiday. Santa brings presents. My family eats together. I watch movies. I go shopping. I open presents. I hope that Santa brings me a barbie house. I love Christmas!