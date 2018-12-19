Elkin Elementary School

Matthew Wagoner

First Grade

Koleton

Christmas is about Jesus. I love Christmas and Jesus. Christmas is the best. That’s what Christmas means to me.

Blair

Christmas means to wake up super early. I like that Christmas means it is Jesus’ birthday. I am happy my birthday is after Christmas. That’s what Christmas means to me.

Dallas

Christmas means we get presents. Christmas means we spend time with our family. We can play in the snow. That’s what Christmas means to me.

Veronica

Christmas is when I spend time with my family. I love my dad and mom. i love Jessica and Litto. I love Daniela.

Gabe

Christmas means God’s son’s birthday is on Christmas. Christmas means Jesus was born. That’s what Christmas means to me.

Paulleth

Christmas means to spend time with my family. Christmas means to have fun! On Christmas it is Jesus’ birthday. That’s what Christmas means to me.

Adam

Christmas mean about Jesus’ birthday and I love Christmas too. We open our presents on Christmas. That’s what Christmas means to me.

Brooklyn

Christmas is about my family and friends. That’s what Christmas means to me.

Leyna

Christmas means spending time with my family. My family and me decorate the Christmas tree. That’s what Christmas means to me.

Natalia

Christmas is about Santa Claus. Santa Claus is nice to you. Santa Claus likes Christmas too. That’s what Christmas means to me.

Pedro

Christmas is when Santa comes and brings gifts. We wrap presents all day and play with snow.

Maddie

Christmas means we get to celebrate Jesus’ birth. I also get to spend time with my family. And I get to spend time with my cousins too.

Rylan

Christmas means time to spend time with friends and family.

Leilany

Christmas means that it is Jesus’ birthday. And we all get presents. We have fun! All my family is happy.

Jesse

Christmas is Jesus’ birthday. You also get presents and eat good food. You make Christmas cookies and get to stay home from school.