What Christmas Means to me

Elkin Elementary School

Vanessa Baker

First Grade

Christmas is about Jesus’ birthday.

Christmas means getting together with your family.

Jusselly Mayo Cruz

Christmas is about Jesus’ birth. Christmas is spending time with my family.

Emmalynn Lemmons

Christmas means playing with my friends. Christmas is about making cookies with my mom.

Jaxon Shumate

Christmas is about my family. I love my family. Christmas is about loving your family. I love baking cookies.

Melia Orta

Christmas is about family. It makes me think of opening presents. We set up the tree with my family. That’s my favorite part.

Brock Wiles

Christmas is not about presents. Christmas is about family. Christmas means love to me. I love Christmas.

Macy Parsons

Christmas is love. Christmas is caring. Christmas is baking.

Ella Reid

Christmas is spending time with my family. It means giving presents. Christmas means love.

Ava Wagoner

Christmas is about caring. Christmas is about giving presents. Christmas makes me think about love.

Jack Morrison

Christmas reminds me of my birthday. Christmas means Jesus’ birth. Christmas means betting together with all of my family. We have fun.

Hunter Winebarger

Christmas is about spending time with family and friends. I think of Jesus’ birthday. I love Snowflake, my Elf of the Shelf.

Ava Clodfelter

Christmas is about Jesus’ birthday. I love Christmas. I want a sawzall.

Caleb McManus

Christmas means a lot to me. Christmas is about family. I love everything about Christmas.

Ben Thomas

Christmas is about love to me. Christmas is fun too. Christmas is joy.

Harper Sebastian

Christmas means to me spending time with my family. Also, having fun with my elf. I love Christmas morning.

Brooklyn Kleinheksel

Christmas means love and family. Christmas is about God. I love Christmas because my family gets together.

Ahnika Blake

Christmas is about spending time with my family. It is also about celebrating Jesus’ birthday. Christmas is about getting presents.

Ransom Lorenzo

Christmas means Jesus’ birthday. It means hanging up ornaments with my family.

Phoebe Flippin