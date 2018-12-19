What Christmas Means to me

Elkin Elementary School

Kayla Simmons

Second Grade

Christmas is about Jesus’ birth, not presents! Also, it is about joy and giving. We open presents on Christmas morning. We drink hot chocolate all December. I love Christmas! (Wyatt)

Christmas is about family, not about toys and presents. I also celebrate Jesus’ birthday. We all get together. Christmas is a joyful holiday. I love Christmas! (Ashley)

Christmas is my favorite time because it is when baby Jesus was born. You get to open presents. At Christmas, you get to watch Christmas movies and dance. (Knox)

On Christmas we celebrate Jesus’ birthday. Every Christmas morning we open presents. On Christmas Eve we put out cookies and a cup of milk. I get a lot of presents. I open presents with my parents. (Maddox)

Christmas is my favorite holiday because you get presents. Also, your elf comes. I get a lot of presents, but my favorite part is spending time with my family. I love Christmas! (Lillie)

Christmas is about family and giving. It is Jesus’ birthday. We get presents. We eat good food. Christmas is fun. (Mason)

Christmas means celebrating with family. When you wake up on Christmas day, you will see presents under your tree. Some people have chocolate on Christmas. Sometimes people have a birthday on Christmas. If you have been bad, you will get coal; but if you have been good, you will get presents. Christmas is really fun! (Sophie)

Christmas is about Jesus because it’s his birthday! I also like to celebrate with family. When it is Christmas, I like to wake up and open my presents! I like to drink cocoa. That’s what Christmas is about. (Aailiyah)

Christmas is a time to celebrate Jesus’ birth. Christmas is a time to get presents. It’s when Santa comes to your house and gives you more presents. Most people have an Elf on the Shelf. My elf’s name is Snowflake. My church has a Christmas play. Christmas is my favorite holiday. I love Christmas. (Zoe)

Christmas is about Jesus’ birthday. Some of the other holidays are Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. At Christmas, some people leave Christmas cookies for Santa. Most people put up a Christmas tree. A lot of people have an Elf on the Shelf. At Christmas, my brothers wake me up at three o’clock in the morning and then I wake up my mom and dad. That is what I know about Christmas. (Jack)

Christmas is a holiday to celebrate Jesus’ birthday. On Christmas day, I wake up in the morning and go wake up my parents. They come in the living room and watch me open my present. On Christmas, I go to my Grandma’s house. We eat lunch and my cousin comes over. If it’s snowing, I will get my snowsuit on and go outside. That’s what my Christmas is like. (Toby)

Christmas is when you make hot chocolate. You celebrate Jesus’ birthday. We open presents at Christmas. You play in the snow. We decorate our Christmas tree. Christmas is fun. (Carissa)

Christmas is about celebrating Jesus’ birthday. We spend time together. In the morning, we open presents. We drink hot chocolate. We decorate our Christmas tree. We have fun playing with toys. Christmas is my favorite holiday. (Bentley)

Christmas is Jesus’ birthday. We make cookies and they are delicious. We decorate a Christmas tree from our attic. I like opening presents. We celebrate my great grandma’s birthday on Christmas Eve! That’s what Christmas means to me. (Jackson)

Christmas means going to my family’s house and baking cookies. We get up early and wake up mom and dad so we can open presents. Then we play for awhile and go to more family’s houses. At their houses, we eat and open presents. That’s what Christmas means to me. (Arys)

What Christmas means to me is when I get to spend time with my family. We bake cookies. My uncle’s birthday is on Christmas day. We celebrate Jesus’ birthday. We eat the food God gives us. I like going to my grandma’s house and getting presents. That’s what Christmas means to me. (Emily)

Christmas is about celebrating Jesus’ birthday. I wake up and open my presents. Then I put cookies on a table for Santa. I decorate my house and tree. That is what I do for Christmas. (Xavier)

Christmas presents are not what Christmas is about. Christmas is about family. We eat food on Christmas. Christmas is God’s birthday. Christmas is my favorite holiday. (Anabelle)