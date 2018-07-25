Posted on by

Yoga is for all ages


By Kitsey Burns Harrison - kburns@yadkinripple.com

Eagle pose


Photos courtesy of Yoga On Main

Corpse pose


Photos courtesy of Yoga On Main

Tree pose


Photos courtesy of Yoga On Main

Crow pose


Photos courtesy of Yoga On Main

Warrior two pose


Photos courtesy of Yoga On Main

Yoga may be an ancient practice that dates back many centuries, but that doesn’t mean it’s not suitable for youngsters. This summer Kelly Dougherty of Yoga on Main has hosted several yoga classes for children as well as a mommy and me class for those with toddlers and infants.

Yoga is a great way for kids to settle themselves as well as increase flexibility. The key to yoga is incorporating breathing and mindfulness along with a physical activity. Here are five poses Dougherty recommends for kids.

1. Tree pose

“This helps with balance and builds body awareness,” Dougherty said.

2. Eagle pose

“This pose supports brain development to cross the midline of the body,” she said.

3. Warrior 2

“This pose builds strength in legs and allows you to stretch the whole body,” said Dougherty.

4. Crow pose

“This is one of the more challenging poses in yoga but kids seem to enjoy the challenge and have a lot of fun with it!” she said.

5. Corpse pose/Savasana

“It is all about laying on your back and completely relaxing. It is good for all of us but especially kids. Three to five minutes of lying on your back focusing on the breath can be just as restorative for the mind and body as a nap. When kids can learn the act of slowing down their breath, thoughts and body for just a few minutes it gives them the ease to use that skill at other times as well,” Dougherty explained.

A final Mommy and Me class is slated for Aug. 12. For details, visit www.yoga-on-main.com.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Eagle pose
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_yoga_1.jpgEagle pose Photos courtesy of Yoga On Main

Corpse pose
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_yoga_2.jpgCorpse pose Photos courtesy of Yoga On Main

Tree pose
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_yoga_3.jpgTree pose Photos courtesy of Yoga On Main

Crow pose
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_yoga_4.jpgCrow pose Photos courtesy of Yoga On Main

Warrior two pose
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_yoga_5.jpgWarrior two pose Photos courtesy of Yoga On Main

By Kitsey Burns Harrison

kburns@yadkinripple.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:22 pm
Updated: 3:23 pm. |    

Anderson withdraws from Senate race

Anderson withdraws from Senate race
11:57 am |    

Tractor-trailer overturned slowing traffic on I-77 South near Surry-Yadkin line

Tractor-trailer overturned slowing traffic on I-77 South near Surry-Yadkin line
8:24 am |    

New officers, committee heads sworn in at Yadkin Valley Rotary Club meeting

New officers, committee heads sworn in at Yadkin Valley Rotary Club meeting
comments powered by Disqus