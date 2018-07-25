Yoga is for all ages

Yoga may be an ancient practice that dates back many centuries, but that doesn’t mean it’s not suitable for youngsters. This summer Kelly Dougherty of Yoga on Main has hosted several yoga classes for children as well as a mommy and me class for those with toddlers and infants.

Yoga is a great way for kids to settle themselves as well as increase flexibility. The key to yoga is incorporating breathing and mindfulness along with a physical activity. Here are five poses Dougherty recommends for kids.

1. Tree pose

“This helps with balance and builds body awareness,” Dougherty said.

2. Eagle pose

“This pose supports brain development to cross the midline of the body,” she said.

3. Warrior 2

“This pose builds strength in legs and allows you to stretch the whole body,” said Dougherty.

4. Crow pose

“This is one of the more challenging poses in yoga but kids seem to enjoy the challenge and have a lot of fun with it!” she said.

5. Corpse pose/Savasana

“It is all about laying on your back and completely relaxing. It is good for all of us but especially kids. Three to five minutes of lying on your back focusing on the breath can be just as restorative for the mind and body as a nap. When kids can learn the act of slowing down their breath, thoughts and body for just a few minutes it gives them the ease to use that skill at other times as well,” Dougherty explained.

A final Mommy and Me class is slated for Aug. 12. For details, visit www.yoga-on-main.com.

Eagle pose https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_yoga_1.jpg Eagle pose Photos courtesy of Yoga On Main Corpse pose https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_yoga_2.jpg Corpse pose Photos courtesy of Yoga On Main Tree pose https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_yoga_3.jpg Tree pose Photos courtesy of Yoga On Main Crow pose https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_yoga_4.jpg Crow pose Photos courtesy of Yoga On Main Warrior two pose https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_yoga_5.jpg Warrior two pose Photos courtesy of Yoga On Main