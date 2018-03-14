Price Power Equipment meets lawn care needs

The temperatures soon will begin to rise, and with that will come the blooming of trees and flowers and growing lawns and weeds. Price Power Equipment in Elkin has the equipment, supplies and accessories each homeowner and business owner needs to prepare for and get through the spring and summer months.

In 2001, Libby Price and her son, Josh, opened Price Power Equipment in an effort to provide the service and parts they needed to support their lawn-mowing company, which Libby and her husband, Robert, started in 1981. Since then, the equipment business has continued to grow with a focus on customer service, eventually moving into its location at 2116 N. Bridge St.

Lawn mowing equipment sold at Price Power includes Toro, Dixie Chopper and Walker, while it also sells products like weedeaters, chainsaws and blowers from brands such as Stihl and Echo.

The company provides full-service equipment maintenance and repairs, parts, accessories and new equipment, in addition to fertilizer, grass seed, pine needles and mulch, said Libby Price. A full line of pressure washers are sold at Price Power as well.

While it may not be needed during the warmer months, Price Power also has added snow plows from Kage, SnowDogg and Western to its line of available products.

“We basically do a full line and parts to all equipment we sell, plus parts for other lines of equipment,” said Z Curtis, who has been in the Price Power Equipment family since 2002.

“We are currently in expansion mode,” said Price. “If you want to join a winning team, we have an opening in the service department.”

Price Power Equipment will hold its spring open house March 16-17.

Spring hours are March through October, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. During the winter, it is open during the week until 5 p.m. with the same Saturday hours.

For more information on Price Power Equipment’s line of products, visit pricepowerequipment.com, call 336-835-1600 or visit the North Bridge Street location.

Price Power Equipment on North Bridge Street in Elkin will hold its spring open house March 16-17. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune New equipment is on display in the showroom at Price Power Equipment ready for a new home to maintain. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Z Curtis, left, and Josh Price service customers at the front counter of Price Power Equipment. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Z Curtis has been serving customers of Price Power Equipment since 2002, just a year after the company opened for business. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Casey Felts researches parts for a customer at the counter of Price Power Equipment. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune