Flowers help set the tone of the wedding

Flowers are one of the most important parts of a wedding. There are many different options — from unique to traditional. Whatever the theme, flowers are sure to be one of the focal points.

Mechelle Crissman, owner of Boonville Flower and Decor, has been a florist for more than 30 years. She has seen and worked with all different types of flowers and knows just how to make the flowers a centerpiece for someone’s special day.

There are different things that a bride needs to consider when choosing a her flowers — saving the date with the florist, price of the flowers, seasonal flowers and theme of the wedding.

Saving the Date

As soon as a date is set for the wedding, letting the florist of choice know is crucial. Many florists will do more than one wedding a day, but there is no guarantee. Having the first choice florist booked for the wedding can only be done if the date is handed off to the florist for them to mark in their calendars.

“Saving the date is the main thing, as far as ordering them, it takes about a month ahead of time,” said Crissman. “Saving the date is the most important thing just to make sure we are available the day of the wedding. We will do more than one wedding a day — depending on where it is, and how much it is.”

Price

Flowers can range in price depending the type, the amount and the season. At Boonville Flower and Decor, Crissman said her arrangements can cost anywhere from $500 to $3,000, depending on what exactly the bride needs for her day.

“It all depends on how much you want. Our bridesmaids’ bouquets are $65, our wedding bouquet is usually $85 to $100, and we use the same flowers that everyone else does,” said Crissman. “We do centerpieces, arches, crosses, gazebos, Bridesmaids, boutonnieres, corsages, whatever they want we do it.”

Season

The season plays one of the biggest parts into the wedding flowers. Although many flowers can be ordered throughout the year, the price of the flowers always fluctuates.

Certain flowers only grown in the spring, while others grow in the fall. If the wedding is in the fall, many brides choose to do sunflowers, Asiatic lily, celosia, dahlia, orange gerbera, purple alstroemeria, or calla lily. A spring flower that is popular is a peony, but they only grow during a little amount of time.

“Some are more available than others, but the only flower that is not available all the time is a peony,” said Crissman. “People don’t realize what a jewel they have, because they can cost $7 a stem for us to buy. Unless you get that short window span when locals have them in and they are blooming, they can become expensive. Late April to May is when the little window is for peonies.”

Theme

Flowers give each wedding a signature look, as no two bridal bouquets are ever the same. How the arrangement is made is significant to the bride and groom. When meeting with the florist for the first time, talk about the theme of the wedding. The florist is there to help navigate and give ideas about which flower would look best for a certain theme.

When couples get married, many of the brides choose to include a keepsake which is pinned on the bouquet. The keepsake could be a locket, bracelet, or something small that reminds them of loved ones who have passed away. If using a keepsake with the flowers, let the florist know as they can show exactly how the bouquet will look when it is added.

Choosing flowers for the wedding might seem stressful, but the florist is there to help and make the day go as smooth as possible.

Boonville Flower and Decor is located at 106 W. Main St., Boonville.

Kristian Russell may be reached at 336-258-4052.

The flowers will be a talking point at the wedding. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_F2-copy.jpg The flowers will be a talking point at the wedding. Courtesy of Magnolia Gray Photography Boonville Flower and Decor can design a variety of pieces for any type of wedding. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_F3-copy.jpg Boonville Flower and Decor can design a variety of pieces for any type of wedding. Courtesy of Magnolia Gray Photography Bouquets can range in price depending on the flower. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_f5-copy.jpg Bouquets can range in price depending on the flower. Courtesy of Magnolia Gray Photography Boonville Flower and Decor will make sure the flowers and decorations are suitable for the venue. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Flowers1-copy.jpg Boonville Flower and Decor will make sure the flowers and decorations are suitable for the venue. Courtesy of Magnolia Gray Photography