Hugh Chatham Health hosts open house and ribbon cutting

On March 21, Hugh Chatham Health hosted an open house and ribbon cutting at its newest physician practice, Hugh Chatham Health – Family Medicine & Obstetrics. The project consisted of the construction and renovation of a 3,000 square foot space on the main campus, which includes 6 exam rooms, a procedure room, an on-site lab, and a designated area for fetal monitoring. Hugh Chatham’s newest location provides access to three physicians who specialize in caring for the entire family including OB, newborn, pediatric and adult patients.

Hugh Chatham Health is committed to providing greater access and comprehensive care to the communities they serve.

“We are excited about the high quality care and family-oriented experience being offered at the new practice. Their services will play a key role in facilitating timely access to physicians and improve the health of the residents of Surry County and surrounding communities,” said Andrew Tate, Vice President of Ambulatory Services and Chief Practice Officer.

Hugh Chatham Health – Family Medicine & Obstetrics is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Arboleda, Dr. Hitchner, or Dr. Lamphier at Hugh Chatham Health – Family Medicine & Obstetrics, please visit www.hughchatham.org/appointments or call 336-527-8359. Hugh Chatham Health – Family Medicine & Obstetrics is located at 680 Parkwood Medical Park in Elkin.