Hugh Chatham welcomes Dr. Jacqueline Darcey

On Oct. 4, 2021, Hugh Chatham welcomed Dr. Jaqueline Darcey, an internal medicine physician, to Hugh Chatham Medical Group. Dr. Darcey brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to each patient encounter, and is now established at Hugh Chatham Internal Medicine, the newest physician practice to open within the medical group.

Darcey completed her undergraduate degree at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, and her doctorate at the State University of New York. She completed her internal medicine residency at the Morristown Medical Center and completed the AAIM Executive Leadership Program held by the Crimson Group in 2013.

She received the A. Lester Grant Humanitarian Award in 1997 and the Joseph Trunfio Healing Culture Champion Award in 2016 and 2017. Darcey has been published on a national and regional level 50+ times. Before coming to Hugh Chatham, she was the Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at Thomas Jefferson University and Icahn School of Medicine.

Darcey’s clinical interests include the treatment of skin conditions, challenging clinical problems, end-of-life care, and engaging patients to become an active part of their healthcare team. She believes that patients and providers should collaborate to exceed healthcare goals and achieve the highest quality outcomes.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Darcey at Hugh Chatham Internal Medicine, please visit www.hughchatham.org/appointments or call 336-258-8094.

Hugh Chatham Internal Medicine is located at 300 Johnson Ridge Medical Park in Elkin.