HCMH named one of America’s Best Stroke Centers

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has been named one of America’s Best Stroke Centers by the Women’s Choice Award, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital is in the top 10% of 4,728 U.S. hospitals offering stroke care services. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five women in the United States will have a stroke in her lifetime. Nearly 60% of stroke deaths, a “brain attack,” are in women, and stroke kills twice as many women as breast cancer. Most alarming, studies show that women are more likely to be misdiagnosed for stroke even with the same symptoms present as men.

“Timely diagnosis and effective care are critical to preventing disability and improving chances of recovery. The time to identify your community’s leading hospital for stroke care is right now, not in the middle of a medical emergency when every minute is precious,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “We congratulate these hospitals and their dedication to education, prevention, and early intervention to reduce the devastating effects of stroke.”

America’s Best Stroke Centers are hospitals that hold a Stroke Center Certification, recognizing centers that meet high standards for stroke care as determined by the Joint Commission (JC) and/or Det Norske Veritas (DNV). Credit is given for certifications on a scale based on the degree of care available to the stroke patient.

It is the only award recognizing excellence in stroke care based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence. The methodology used to select Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital as one of America’s Best Stroke Centers is unique in that it evaluates Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) patient survey results along with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences.

Hospitals that meet the stroke center certification requirement, must then meet or exceed the following performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS): Hospitals must also score in the top 80% of all hospitals in the percent of patients receiving Head CT scan results within 45 minutes, and cannot have received a rating of Worse than the National Rate for the Deaths from Serious Treatable Complications measure.

“Getting top care within the first three hours of a stroke is critical to preventing disability and improving chances of recovery” said Passi. “Our award educates women about where they—and their loved ones—have the best chance to return to a full life following a stroke.”

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital is one of 471 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for stroke care in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.

For more information on the America’s Best Stroke Centers, please visit https://womenschoiceaward.com/best-stroke-centers