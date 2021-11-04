HCMH launches Mental Health Support Program for adolescents

Mental illnesses have increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic. Per the American Academy of Pediatrics, there has been more than a 50% increase in mental health emergencies among children ages 12 through 17 in 2021. In addition to the effects of COVID-19, common stressors affect the lives of young community members. These can include academic challenges, personal relationships and peer pressure.

In an effort to help bolster the mental wellness of the community, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has launched a new emotional support program, “Your Mind Matters”. This program supports those aged 8 to 18 who are experiencing mental health issues through evaluation and treatment, and regardless of their ability to pay.

Dr. Lee Bourgeois, board certified psychiatrist at Hugh Chatham Behavioral Health, said, “Suicide is the second leading cause of death in 10-24 year olds. We can make this better and it starts with every one of us. Get educated about mental health issues, signs and symptoms. Listen to your friends and family. Small conversations can be big. Encourage those you care about to seek help if they are struggling. It can save lives.”

For more information or to request an evaluation, visit www.hughchatham.org/resources or call 336-527-CARE (2273). For immediate mental health assistance, please call 911. Additional resources are available through The National Suicide Hotline, a free, anonymous service available 24 hours per day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.