Yadkin Valley Home Health promotes Falls Prevention and Awareness

JONESVILLE — According to the CDC, one in four older adults will fall each year in the United States. Falling has become a concern for millions of older adults, resulting in long-term health issues and even death. Communicating with primary care providers regarding home safety and fall risk assessments and evaluations, can decrease one’s risk of falling and assist with regaining independence at home.

According to the World Health Organization, falls are the second leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide. Depending on the fall, it can result in cognitive trauma or physical immobility to the victim that will result in regular doctor’s visits. Those ages 65 and older have a significantly higher risk of falling.

September is Falls Prevention Awareness Month, a month observed by Yadkin Valley Home Health in an effort to educate patients and community members on preventing falls at home. In partnership with physicians, Yadkin Valley Home Health designs a care plan for each individual’s short or long-term home care needs. Clinicians train patients and/or caregivers be aware of their surroundings, encourage restoration of function, and maintain maximum performance by utilizing teaching, exercises and applicable treatments.

Lauren Ledford, Executive Director of Yadkin Valley Home Health, said, “Our expert team of clinicians develop a fully customized care plan for each patient. Our treatment plans include medication review, home safety evaluations and recommendations, fall prevention education, and an individualized home exercise program. Our primary goal with this program is to reduce fall related injuries, and maximize independence during every day activities.”

For more information regarding Yadkin Valley Home Health’s Falls Prevention Program, please contact Yadkin Valley Home Health at 336-526-6460. Yadkin Valley Home Health proudly serves Alleghany, Alexander, Ashe, Davie, Forsyth, Iredell, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties in North Carolina.