Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for pregnant women?

In its efforts to provide community members with the most current information and research regarding COVID-19, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has released comments from one of its providers on the COVID-19 vaccine and its safety for pregnant women.

Dr. Beverly Byrd, OB/GYN expert at Hugh Chatham Women’s Center, educates patients, addresses concerns and explains the importance of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy.

“Vaccines have always been a routine part of pre-natal care,” said Dr. Byrd. “Vaccination in pregnancy has double importance. It’s considered more important in pregnancy to become vaccinated because not only do you protect the mother, who is more severely affected by sickness during pregnancy, but you also provide immunity to the baby through the mother’s antibodies crossing the placenta. COVID vaccination in pregnancy is very safe and effective at preventing COVID-19. Pregnant women have a lower risk of vaccine complication than many other populations but they are at greater risk for hospitalization and death if they become infected with COVID.

Dr. Byrd continued by saying, “The research and knowledge regarding COVID is exploding. If you have questions or concerns, I would encourage you to discuss them with someone who is familiar with the science behind the vaccine. Complete your own research, have your concerns addressed and make your decision on hard facts!”

Hugh Chatham offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at Yadkin Valley Home Health and Clingman Medical Center and Express Care. Vaccines are available Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm. Yadkin Valley Home Health also offers vaccinations on Saturday, 8am to 12noon.