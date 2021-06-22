Clingman Medical Center provides greater access to healthcare

RONDA — Clingman Medical Center has announced it will provide greater access to quality healthcare within the community by extending hours and accepting walk-in appointments. Clingman Medical Center & Express Care, formerly Clingman Medical Center, is now open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. – 6:30p.m.

Clingman Medical Center & Express Care provides exceptional care to Surry, Wilkes, and surrounding counties with three experienced providers: Dr. Alexander Snyder, Dr. Frederick Vorwald, and Kendra Watts, FNP-C. Dr. Snyder received his medical training from Albany Medical College in New York and has held multiple leadership roles including Chief of Internal Medicine at the United States Military Academy Hospital in West Point. His clinical interests are general and internal medicine because he enjoys treating a variety of ailments.

Dr. Frederick Vorwald received his medical training from the University of Wisconsin and received extensive training from Womack Army Community Hospital in Fort Bragg, NC and Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, WA. He enjoys having detailed conversations with patients, learning their history and using the information provided to assist with their medical needs.

Kendra Watts, FNP-C joined the team in June of 2020 and is excited to make a difference in the community by encouraging patients to be proactive with their health. As a provider, she loves supporting her patients and helping to remedy their needs. She began her clinical career as a CNA and later received her Master’s Degree in Nursing from Duke University.

Hugh Chatham’s Director of Practice Operations, Leann Hooker, RN-MSN, said “We are honored to offer excellent care in Ronda-Clingman. We recognize there is a need for quality and access. Our staff, providers, and organization are committed to supporting the community by offering extended hours and walk-in availability, improving overall healthcare outcomes.”

To schedule an appointment, call 336-984-3003 or visit https://www.hughchatham.org/appointments, or access the walk-in clinic at 3369 Clingman Road, Ronda, NC 28670.