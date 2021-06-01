Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital recognizes Stroke Awareness Month

As an advocate for exceptional care and community engagement, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital and its affiliates recognize National Stroke Awareness Month through the advancement of technologies and distribution of resources. Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital communicates their message by providing education and support for the communities they serve.

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital participated in the 13th Annual Pfc. Adam Marion Golf Tournament where the Hugh Chatham Stroke Department provided education, risk evaluations, and optional blood pressure readings to the 165 golfers who participated in the charity event. Each of the gift bags distributed contained information regarding the B.E. F.A.S.T campaign, explaining the possible signs of a stroke. B.E. F.A.S.T. is an acronym for balance, eye movement, face drooping, arm raise, simple sentence, and time and is one of the ways to test if someone is having a stroke.

Hugh Chatham’s Stroke Team will be attending NC Trail Days on June 5, distributing educational materials and answering questions regarding stroke. The team’s mission is clear; “To preserve and restore quality of life close to home through community outreach, education, and providing the best care to patients presenting with stroke symptoms.”

Being able to identify the symptoms of a stroke is incredibly important. Each minute is crucial in providing life-saving care. If you or a loved one are experiencing stroke symptoms, please call 911 immediately.