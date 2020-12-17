COVID-19 pandemic collides with substance abuse epidemic – the perfect storm

Substance abuse is an increasing and detrimental problem in the United States. Currently, there is an estimated number of over 20 million U.S. residents who struggle with this condition on a regular basis (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2020). Even though this number is staggering, it is increasing and has been found to be directly linked to enduring conditions experienced due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, researchers at the CDC (2020) have found that there has been over a 13.3% increase in first time drug use in young adults, above the age of 18 years old.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) (2020), there are many risk factors that have presented themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic that can increase the chance of relapse, increase the current use, or start new use of alcohol and/or illicit substances. Anxiety, grief, social isolation, loss of employment and financial distress, and a looming sense of uncertainty about the future can certainly be an intimidation for those with a substance use disorder, as well as an alluring invitation for those at risk of developing one. Remember, addiction is a disease of social isolation.

Let’s face it, we are all under an enormous amount of stress with the COVID-19 regulations and disruptions to our daily lives. However, there are many things we can do to better manage our stress levels and mental health during this time. Recommendations from the CDC (2020), include considering healthier options for coping with stress such as exercise, meditation, or reaching out to stay in touch with friends and family. If you find yourself, or a loved one, having issues with substance abuse, there are still many appropriate actions that can be implemented during this pandemic. Some of these include contacting your local Surry County Intervention Team at (336)899-1585, Partners Behavioral Health Helpline at 888-235-HOPE, or other treatment providers listed on the website surrycountycares.com.

An important and meaningful tactic is keeping regular communication with loved ones, especially if there is a suspicion of substance use. Doing this can help to monitor their substance use and mental health status. This could be a lifesaving buoy to someone who is drowning. Help is only a phone call away.

Charlotte Reeves is the Community Outreach Specialist for Surry County Substance Abuse, or Opioid Response. She may be reached at 336-401-8218 or reevesc@co.surry.nc.us