Hugh Chatham Imaging Center to introduce Genius 3D Mammography

The Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Women’s Imaging Center has announced the arrival of the Genius 3D Mammography Exam. This state-of-the-art technology brings the newest standards of breast imaging to the Yadkin Valley community. 3D Mammography will aid in earlier detection of cancers, resulting in better treatment options and a higher probability of cure.

Director of Imaging Services Missy Church said, “Providing our region with Genius 3D Mammography Exams is a major step forward in providing the most advanced preventive and diagnostic tools to the women in our community. This technology has proven to detect diseases of the breast earlier and literally saves lives. I feel very fortunate to work in a healthcare organization that backs up its commitment to exceptional care with investments like 3D Mammography.”

3D Mammography, or breast tomosynthesis, utilizes x-rays to produce far more detailed images of breast tissue, allowing radiologists to view the breast in 1-millimeter ‘slices’ rather than just the full thickness of the tissue from the top and side. Additionally, research indicates that radiologists are now able to more accurately interpret results from 3D Mammography in dense breast tissue, which leads to fewer false-positive and false-negative readings.

“Early detection of disease is not just a priority, but an absolute call to action for healthcare providers across the globe – including right here in the Yadkin Valley,” said Hugh Chatham Chief Radiologist Dr. Paul Beerman.

According to hospital Chief Executive Officer Paul Hammes, “This investment underscores our commitment to providing easy access to the most advanced care available for our patients. Evening appointments are available, and results are quickly interpreted by our exceptional board certified radiologists on staff at Hugh Chatham.”

Hammes added, “Bringing Genius 3D Mammography Exams to the residents of the Yadkin Valley region is yet another example of our vision in action: ‘to be the best community hospital in the nation, with service as our guiding principle.’”