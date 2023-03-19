Hyacinths bring color, fragrance to early garden

Color, beauty, fragrance of hyacinths

A sure sign that early spring is here is the distinctive fragrance of hyacinths wafting their perfume through the mid-March breeze and across the front porch on a spring morning. Of all the flowers in early spring, the hyacinths have so very much to offer with their color, fragrance and delicate beauty. They add so much to the attributes of a spring morning to herald the day. Their pastel colors of pink, white, blue, lavender and red add a lot of color and aroma to the early days of the season of spring. The majesty of spring displays itself in beauty, fragrance and color and the daintiness to the season of spring.

The golden essence of daffodils

They are known by many names such as butter cups, narcissus, jonquils, daffodils; all of them reflect on the same varities of this golden early spring flower. Once daffodils are planted, they will come back again and again for generations and this qualifies them as a perennial of the past, present, and future. A bed of daffodils in the woodlands at Reynolda House on Reynolda road in Winston-Salem come up every spring and may have been planted there when R.J. Reynolds lived at Reynolda House. In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, daffodils bloom and multiply from many generations ago on former homesteads where the national park is today.

Daffodils are a flower with a continuing heritage that defines it as a heirloom flower. Many grow in old graveyards that were set out by past generations and still thrive every spring as silent memorials. As we ride down the country lanes in Surry, Stokes and Yadkin counties we see beds of daffodils mysteriously growing by the side of the road and off in the wooded area where old farm houses and homesteads once stood. It’s no mystery that they were planted by long-gone great-great-grandmas. Their roots are still deep enough in the ground to survive much so as the tough families that tamed those homesteads and even though they passed long ago, the amber daffodils are a colorful testimony of their rugged endurance as tough as those settlers.

Making a pot of quick chicken noodles

This is a colorful recipe for a meal of chicken and vegetable noodles that will make a meal in a pot. You will need a one pound package of boneless skinless chicken breasts, one 14 ounce jar of Heinz chicken gravy, one frozen pack of cauliflower, carrot, and broccoli combo, one teaspoon poultry seasoning, half teaspoon salt, half teaspoon pepper, one stick light margarine, and two cups uncooked medium egg noodles. Boil the chicken breasts in boiling water until tender and cut into half inch chunks. In a large pot, mix the chicken chunks, broth from chicken and add more water to cook the vegetables and noodles. Add the Heinz chicken gravy, light margarine, salt, pepper and noodles. Bring to a boil and lower heat and cook until vegetables and noodles are tender. Add extra salt and pepper if needed.

Skunks making rounds after a winter nap

Skunks are now celebrating the arrival of spring by prowling around and making their presence known by their famous scent. It is difficult to describe the oily spray from a skunk and their lingering odor. If your pets or you (heaven forbid) ever get sprayed by a skunk, do not take a bath in tomato juice, but use this simple solution to oxidize the obnoxious scent by mixing half cup of baking soda, two teaspoons Dawn or Palmolive and one quart of hydrogen peroxide. Mix together and apply to the pet or person. Avoid contact to eyes of pets and to a person’s hair because the peroxide may bleach the hair. Apply the mixture and let it soak in for five minutes and wipe it off. Pour out any mixture that is left over after the treatment. Rinse the mixture off with fresh water. This is much better and less expensive than a bath in a bucket of tomato juice!

Still two weeks of potato planting time

There are still plenty of days remaining in the second half of March. A row or bed of Irish potatoes can be set out and produce a harvest before the Dog Days of early July. There are quit a few varieties of potatoes available that include: Irish Cobbler, Kennebec, Red Pontiac, Yukon Gold, Rio Grand Russet and Norkotah Russet. Potatoes need to be set out before April arrives. They will thrive and sprout during April’s cool days. Prepare a furrow about 7 to 10 inches deep. Apply a layer of peat moss to the bottom of the furrow and place the seed potatoes about 10 inches deep for the potatoes to sprout and grow during the hundred day growing season. Side-dress the potatoes every 20 days with Plant-Tone organic vegetable food. Keep soil hilled up to potatoes as they continue to grow, flower, and develop spuds.

Two cycle engines need special attention

Don’t use gasoline with added ethanol in it in two cycle engines unless you add some ethanol- free oil treatment. A small bottle will treat one gallon of gasoline. You can purchase ethanol-free gasoline treatment at Home Depot or Lowe’s Home Improvement. You can also purchase ethanol-free gasoline at select gasoline stations. Another ethanol-free method is purchasing fuel for two cycle engines from hardwares, lawn mower service centers, and lawn equipment dealers. This product is available in one gallon cans.

Flower of the month of March: Red Hot Poker

This is a perennial that thrives in all four seasons of the year and blooms in late spring and during the summer and produces plenty of foliage as autumn turns into winter. It will thrive in large containers. It has bright red blooms and another variety has yellow-orange flowers that look like flames. They are easy to grow and can be fed once a month with Flower-Tone organic flower food. If they get too tall, you can trim them back. They like a sunny location and they require very little special attention.

Whatever happened to kite flying during March?

Whatever happened to the art of making flying a kite with a long tail on a windy afternoon in the month of March? Kites in the 1950s costed a quarter and rolls of twine were a dime. The best and most durable kites were home made with a sheet of butcher paper and some sticks made with dogwood limbs, twine outlined the sticks and were glued to the butcher paper with glue made from a mixture of flour and water. The butcher paper would resist the strong March winds unlike the store-bought kites. We already got someone who worked at the cotton mill to give us a cone of twine that would be enough to fly a kite out of sight. On Saturday afternoons, fields and meadows were filled with homemade and store bought kites. As the wind picked up, tails made from rags would be added to other pieces already on the kites, to prevent them from turning flips and crashing into trees. Messages were written on paper sheets and a slit was made in the paper and then attached to the kite string and sent up to the kite and then shook from the string to travel to some distant destination. You can bring back yesterday’s kite making art, made not with butcher paper but with wrapping paper or shipping paper or the colorful comic strips of the Saturday Mount Airy News. Use dogwood twigs or sticks from an old kite. Glue paper to the sticks with Elmer’s Glue. Send your home-made kite on a maiden voyage!

Start annuals and perennials with Flower-Tone

Late March is the time to start annuals and perennials for a season of color, beauty and variety. Use a fine-textured potting food such as Flower-Tone organic flower food every month. This totally organic product comes in three and five pound plastic zippered bags. Flowers quickly respond to this finely textured organic flower food.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Nine month indebtment.” A man who was late in paying his bills received the following reminder; “Your account has been on our books for over a year. We want to remind you that we have carried you longer than your mom did!”

“A slice of pie.” One afternoon the boss’ wife met him at the office. As both of them was going down the elevator, it stopped and a beautiful blond secretary got out and poked the boss in the ribs and said, “Hello Sweetie Pie.” The wife replied by saying, “I’m Mrs. Pie.”

“Crooked politicians.” A couple was touring the U.S. Capital in Washington, D.C. and their guide pointed out the Chaplain of Congress. They asked the guide, “What does he do? Does he pray for the Senate or the House?” The guide said, “No, he looks at both and prays for the U.S.”