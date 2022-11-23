A passport to winter tastings in NC Wine Country

A selection of Shelton Vineyards wines on offer during the Winter Wine and Beer Passport program. (Courtesy photo)

The Yadkin Valley Winter Wine & Beer Passport provides a season full of tastings at wineries and breweries throughout Surry County.

The popular passport features 18 locations in the towns of Dobson, Elkin, Mount Airy and Pilot Mountain. From Nov. 25, 2022, to March 26, 2023, passport holders receive either one or two tastings at each location. Another perk is discounts at several accommodations, restaurants and retail locations.

“Over the course of four months, the passport is both a convenient and an economical way to experience wine country,” said Jessica Roberts, director of the Tourism Partnership of Surry County. “They also make great holiday gifts.”

Participating wineries this year are Adagio, Carolina Heritage, Elkin Creek, Golden Road, Grassy Creek, Haze Gray, Pilot Mountain, Roaring River, Round Peak, Serre, Shelton, Slightly Askew and Stony Knoll.

Breweries on tap this winter are Angry Troll, Skull Camp, Thirsty Souls and White Elephant. Passport holders also receive tastings at one distillery – Mayberry Spirits.

Regular pricing begins Nov. 2 with rates of $95 for individuals and $145 for couples. The estimated value of each passport is $340 and last year the entire inventory sold out by Christmas.

“Each passport is a treasure map to wonderful tasting experiences during a slower time of the year,” added Louis Jeroslow, winemaker at Elkin Creek Vineyard.

For Winter Wine & Beer Passport details, go to: www.YadkinValleyNC.com or call 336-526-1111.