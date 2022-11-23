Business-Savvy and Dog-Loving: Josephine Silvey of Roaring River Vineyards

Roaring River Vineyards in Traphill typically has at least one foster dog available for adoption. Lisa Michals

When a husband-and-wife duo build a winery from the ground up, it’s stereotypically easy to credit the wife with artful design, dutiful gardening and instilling family values in employee relations.

Josephine Silvey, of Roaring River Vineyards in Traphill, certainly can stake claim to all those things. But what is perhaps less evident is that the former IBM and banking executive is as business-savvy as they come.

“I’m a quick learner,” she humbly summarizes herself.

Silvey, born in France to German parents amid an era of war, says she has “a very broken heritage.”

“I did my DNA because, on my father’s side of the family, we lost track of who our family is,” she explained. “My dad had a sister that we know of, and a brother. What happened to them? We cannot find them. Records have been burned. Cities have been burned.”

She arrived in the United States at the age of 15, joining her older sister who had emigrated after marrying an American soldier. She was enrolled as an exchange student at the local high school where her sister lived in Scranton, Pa. She didn’t speak English, but just as she would do so many more times in her life, she adapted and learned quickly.

The vineyard itself was never supposed to be a full-scale vineyard, let alone boast a river-view restaurant, lodgings and event center.

She and husband Thomas Silvey were seeking a personal retreat as they prepared to retire from careers in Charlotte.

“When we first came here, the whole idea was we’re just going to build, like, a cottage,” Josephine Silvey said of their land purchase in 2001. “It was supposed to be a retreat. When we came here the whole thing was a forest, there was nothing. People say, ‘Did you buy the winery already done?’ Oh no, it was a forest. There was only a place to park the realtor’s car.”

Josephine Silvey told her husband she wanted to plant a few grape vines to remind her of growing up in France. She laughs now, cautioning, “Be careful what you ask your husband.”

Intent on fulfilling his wife’s request, Thomas Silvey attended a 1-day seminar at the Surry Community College viticulture program.

“I thought it was bit much just to buy a few grapevines,” Josephine Silvey recalled. “When he came out of that place, he had stars in his eyes and I knew I lost him to a vineyard.”

“At least it was not another woman,” she laughed.

It took another 17 years before her planned “cottage” was built, because the land had to be cleared, the tasting room and guest lodgings were developed. From managing contractors to keeping the books to problem-solving last-minute zoning surprises, Josephine Silvey navigated a significant share of the behind-the-scenes matters, encountering more than one situation where someone questioned whether she should “ask her husband.”

And yet through it all, she is a graceful professional, with a charming accent and a penchant for telling a story to add some background to the matter at hand. She thrives at being a partner in what has grown into a rather large operation. Her husband, she says, is a “people person,” and indeed can be seen on any given weekend chatting with each table on the restaurant patio as the river babbles below.

The two share a love of dogs and are both naturally empathic. From adapting their lodgings to accommodate customers with disabilities to always having a foster dog available for adoption, the world they’ve created at Roaring River is a dynamic place. Come to enjoy a glass of wine, and know that Josephine and Thomas Silvey do not sit still, so be prepared for something new on the horizon of each visit.