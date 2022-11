Elkin High School’s Class of 1957 held its 65th reunion on Sept. 29. Twenty-one classmates, along with friends and spouses attended. Front row from left, Linda Covington, Carole Moody, Lin Couch, Nancy Thornton, Hattie Walls. Second row, Matt Wall, Remona Schlotfeldt, Linda Davis. Back row, Lonnie Miller, Katherene Moran, Gary Hemric, David Pardue, Tom Harris, H.L. Wooten, Bill Davis, Al Rose, Jim Finney, Don Byrd, Sam Newman. Not pictured, Bill Davis.