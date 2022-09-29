Stone Mountain News

Everyone is invited to come out and help celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Traphill Fire Department on Saturday, Oct 8. This will be a great day of fellowship, food, and fun. The event will begin at 2 p.m. with the presentation of who has served the community through the years and then follow with a open house and live music from two local Traphill Bands. Both Crabgrass and Double Creek Bluegrass will be here performing to help celebrate. Be sure to come out and enjoy a time of reflection of the past, present, and future of Traphill Fire Department. There will also be some of the 50th Anniversary shirts on sale while supplies last.

Derick Barker will be preaching at 9 a.m. at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 9. Campers in the park are invited to attend and your camping clothes are fine.

The Reading Trap will meet on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Roaring River Vineyards. This month they will be discussing The Unfortunate Traveller and Other Works (Penguin Classics) by Thomas Nashe. Even if you’ve not read it, come tell us what you are reading.

Condolences go to the family of Shirley Pruitt who died on Sept. 24.

Happy birthday wishes go to Marie Smith on Oct. 3, Janice H. McGrady on Oct. 4, Sophia Brewer on Oct. 5, Kenneth Cothren and Gary Kennedy on Oct. 6, William Kennedy on Oct. 7, Terrie McGuire and Kaleb Dunn on Oct. 8, and Jimmy Ray Hutchinson on Oct. 9.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Lynette and Sarge Winters who celebrate their 37th anniversary on Oct. 4, Joshua and Heather Bryant Sidden who celebrate their 13th anniversary on Oct. 9, and Brandon and Rebekah C. Loredo who celebrate their first anniversary on Oct. 9.

Traphill had a low temperature of 44 degrees on Sept. 28 and a high temperature of 78 degrees on Sept. 25. There was 2 inches of rain during the week of Sept. 25—Oct. 1. Everyone was glad hurricane Ian didn’t bring as much rain and wind as predicted for our area. Even so there was a major power outage in Traphill.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.