Stone Mountain News

On Saturday, Feb. 26, there will be music jammin’ at the Traphill Branch Library from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring your instruments and play along or just sit and enjoy some good music. If you enjoy jigsaw puzzles, you can now check them out at the library.

Derick Barker will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, March 6 at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If the Stone Mountain State Park is closed due to bad weather there will be no service.

Mike and Kathy Varsolona from Florida are visiting family and friends this week.

Condolences go to the family of Clyde Billings who died on Feb 16.

Happy birthday wishes go to Carlie Hutchinson on Feb 21, Kenny Johnson, Lauren Foster and Victoria Nester on Feb. 22, Opal Kennedy McDaniel and Myra Pruitt on Feb. 23, Laura Wagoner, Nita Abbey and Alexandrea Sidden on Feb. 24, Kristy Trivette, Jill Johnson Baker, Maxine Johnson and Brittany J. Casey on Feb. 25, Allen Daniel Butcher on Feb. 26, and Michael Eugene Higgins on Feb. 27.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Sandy and Ronnie Wood who celebrate their 20th anniversary on Feb. 23 and Michelle and Matthew Kennedy who celebrate their 16th anniversary on Feb. 25.

Traphill had a low temperature of 23 degrees on Feb. 15 and a high temperature of 58 degrees on Feb. 18. There was 1.3 inches of rain during the week of Feb. 13—19.

