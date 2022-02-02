Stone Mountain News

Adam Collins will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If the weather should be bad and the Park is closed there will be no service.

Traphill Fire Dept. will host a spaghetti supper on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. followed with BINGO. BINGO will be $20 for 20 games and will conclude the night with a 50/50 game. Bring your valentine out for a meal and bingo!

Get well wishes go to Claude Johnson, son of JR Johnson, who has been in the hospital recently and all those in the community who are battling the COVID virus and other illnesses.

Happy birthday wishes go to Troy Behrens, Judy Smith and Kamyrn Scott on Feb. 1, Leora Sidden, Alton Caudill and Richie Holloway on Feb. 2, Tayner Griffin on Feb. 3, Mary Harris and Sophia Ray on Feb. 4, Jill Woodie on Feb. 5, and Brittany Chambers on Feb. 6.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Jill and Joe Woodie who celebrate their 44th anniversary on Feb. 5.

Traphill had a low temperature of 20 degrees on Jan. 27 and a high temperature of 56 degrees on Jan. 25. There was only a sprinkle of of rain and a brief snow shower during the week of Jan. 23—29.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.