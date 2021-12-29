Stone Mountain News

Kenny Stoker will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Jan. 2 at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If Stone Mtn State Park is closed due to bad weather, there will be no service.

The Friends of Traphill Branch Library will meet at the library on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 3 p.m. Everyone who likes reading and enjoys the library is invited to attend.

You are invited to join The Reading Trap, a book club who will meet the first Thursday of each month beginning Jan. 6, 2022 at the Roaring River Vineyard at 5 p.m.. They will be celebrating literary birthdays with food, beverages and fun discussions.

The members of Traphill Fire Department are pleased to announce the award of the Volunteer Rescue/EMS fund grant to help their department upgrade communication equipment for their members to be able to better serve the community. We would like to thank the Department of Insurance and State Fire Marshals Office for this grant to help their members continue to provide the highest level of service to our community. Grants like these allow our department to do just that!

Traphill Fire Dept will host BINGO on Saturday, Jan. 8, beginning with soup at 6 p.m. and BINGO at 7 p.m. It’s $20 for 20 games ending with a 50/50 game.

Congratulations to Matthew and Keri Daye on the birth of a daughter, Kennedy Grace Daye, who was born on Dec. 10 in Charlotte. Proud paternal grandparents are Matt and Betty Daye. Maternal grandparents are Pam and Dusty Cassidy of Waldorf, MD.

Happy birthday wishes go to Cash Wilmoth on Dec. 27, William Myers and Brody Billings on Dec. 28, Bobby Nichols on Dec. 29, Lillian Holbrook and Courtney Pierce on Jan. 1, and Macie Bell, Rebecca Jolly, Ralph Hamby and Cathy Sidden on Jan. 2.

Traphill had a low temperature of 28 degrees on Dec. 20 and a high temperature of 66 degrees on Dec. 25. There was no rain during the week of Dec. 19—25.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.